the-easy-chic-hairstyles-for-medium-cuts

You don't necessarily have to boast long and flowing hair to give life to more elaborate and scenographic hairstyles . Even the half-lengths allow you to create a range of styling and collections. A few examples? Small chignon, bun, low tails or, again, for the more experienced, braids and torchons.

Just arm yourself with a little patience in the case of more sophisticated proposals, jewel clasps to embellish the looks and activate fantasy and creativity to achieve them. As always, the most famous are the inspiration, many of which devoted to medium cuts as bob and lob for some time. And although the vaporous hair, moved by super-textured waves, or the perfectly smooth and shiny helmet are among their most popular looks, it is also true that on the most exclusive red carpets there is no shortage of surprises that testify to all the skill of the experts in the sector hair .

From them and from the diverse and increasingly rich world of instagram ideas we have found ideas and inspirations to show off on the most elegant occasions , as parties and ceremonies that although many have been postponed this year, we are certain they will return.

So get ready to exhibit proposals that are not too sophisticated and complicated in their realization, but easy versions, to give the look a new twist. And to celebrate again. Together. With style.

