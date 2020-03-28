“In this book I intend to expose the paradigm of free trade in an argumentative way, to propose a new one: the paradigm of ethical trade”, so the young Austrian economist Christian Felber (pictured), founder of the international movement of the Economy of the Common Good , presents his book Yes can do! For a new global economy based on ethical trade (Aboca Edizioni, pp. 264, € 20).

His idea is to create an economy that puts rights and sustainability at the center , creating an “Ethical Trade Zone under the auspices of the UN”.

According to Felber, the goal of economic relations is, or should be, a full implementation of human rights, sustainable development, a good life for all. Trade would therefore be a means, certainly not an end.

And so we investigate the inequalities created by the World Trade Organization (WTO), by the transnational corporations and political-economic agreements which in the name of the freedom of trade favor the creation of wealth, however relegating it to the hands of few subjects, huge multinationals that make good and bad weather.

In what sense, how do Multinationals behave?

“Between 1990 and 2009 there were 2. 200 mergers. This process has helped to create oligopolies capable of strongly guiding international economic policies. In 2007 the ten largest companies in the world in the food industry sector , biotechnology and agrochemistry controlled the 55% of the pharmaceutical market, the 66% of that of biotechnology, the 67% of the private seed market. Multinational corporations also have increasing negotiating power towards states: many of the 3. 400 bilateral investment protection agreements provide for the right of investor companies to bring lawsuits against States (ISDS). L'85% of all lawsuits are filed by industrialized countries, and 3/4 are directed against developing countries. At the end of 2016 the 26 4% of the proceedings had been resolved in favor of the large multinational groups, while the 25, 7% had resulted in an agreement. Therefore, beyond the 50% of the total proceeding has led to benefits for multinationals “.

But the free trade so criticized by you could not in some way favor the growth of developing countries, involving them in a wider market?

“Free trade, or as I call it” mutual trade between unequals “, causes countries with a low level of development to retreat further. This is the case for many countries in South Asia, Africa and Latin America: between 1960 and the 1962 the per capita income of the 20 Wealthier countries was 54 times higher than that of the 20 Poorer countries; between 2000 and 2002 was already of 122 times higher. Least Developed Countries (LDC) group has doubled since the beginning of its definition 50 years ago, passing by 25 to 48 members. Free trade has put industrial production in many countries in crisis: Argentina has lost its mechanical industry, the chemical, footwear and automotive components have collapsed in the Ivory Coast. Jobs in the textile sector in Kenya have fallen from 120. 000 to 85. 000 » .

And in the countries in greatest difficulty, could agriculture not offer opportunities for development?

«Smallholders are wiped out: in Mexico, after joining the NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), 1.3 million farmers have abandoned the activities. Cotton production in Kenya has dropped from 70. 000 to 20. 000 bales. In Senegal tomato production has dropped from 73. 000 to 20. 000 tons”.

And what will become of natural resources?

«Precisely, the idea is this: what our planet gives annually to humanity in terms of biological resources is distributed among all people and guaranteed as ecological human right and as a consumer right, in the sense of an unconditional, non-negotiable and inalienable fundamental right. All humans are entitled to the consumption of the eight billionth part of what nature gives us every year, without thereby deteriorating the ecosystems of our planet or significantly reducing or depriving other species of their habitat. Humanity's global ecological consumption budget would decrease by at least 50% compared to the current one “.

The cover of the book “You can do it!” by Christian Felber

Circular economy and sustainability: even so a large company is set up

Circular economy in the city: summit in Milan