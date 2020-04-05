the-“ecstasy”-of-katy-perry-or-orlando-bloom-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-weekend

Announcement of pregnancy in early March ( with a video ), then on April 4 announcement of the sex of the unborn child – a little girl – with a photo of him (Orlando) with his face smeared with pink cream . The following day a few more words, revealed by a source to People : «They are both so happy with the idea of ​​having a child. They are also “ecstatic” that she is a child. They are happy to have this wonderful thing to focus on, it is a distraction full of happiness », is the comment.

And that they are in seventh heaven is not difficult to believe, the one who will be born this summer will be their first daughter (Orlando already has 9-year-old Flynn had by her ex Miranda Kerr).

The news of the pregnancy comes just over three years from their first meeting, and two from the scenographic marriage proposal that Orlando made complete with a red ruby ​​from above a helicopter . Since then there have been many gossip about their wedding, from a ceremony in Disneyland to a small private celebration, then when it seemed that they would make it – i l wedding announced for this summer in Japan seemed already organized – the spread of the coronavirus has ruined their plans. Luckily there is the baby girl coming!

But what happened this weekend in terms of gossip? Some stories are invetably related to the difficult moment we are experiencing: Pink , the singer said she received the positive swab for her and her son Jameson three years two weeks ago. Both are now well, but talking about it is an opportunity to ask people to give proper weight to the disease and to ask the government for a more just health. Post touching also that of Mika on the mother, hospitalized urgently and that now, luckily, he seems to be better.

Then there were the posts of the stars dedicated to Italy: Sharon Stone in a video he thanked the Italian red cross; Madonna blessed our country for the initiative of suspended spending: “God Bless You” wrote , which is the phrase with which one could, in broad sense to summarize the speech of Queen Elizabeth to the British people . Turning to the royals there is no shortage of the queen's most gypsy grandchildren . Find out all in the gallery above