the-editor's-video-editorial:-«we-want-to-sing-at-full-volume»

Lorena Nolli is sixty years old and has worked in the world of music for more than 30, everyone calls her Lollo. It is she who transforms the basements of stadiums and sports halls into dressing rooms for artists. Travel with 60 trunks from which you extract every wonder to transform these places into a home. His commitment and the commitment of the music operators is the heart of the new Vanity Fair .

In this special issue we celebrate that long chain of professionals that makes possible the miracle that we all call music.

We asked the greatest artists of Italian music to help us in this task. Fiorella Mannoia tells us about one of the most important people for her career : the stage engineer who has always accompanied her. Eros Ramazzotti converses with his stage manager , the person who takes care of the stage during his performances. In the issue, the stories of the great artists are mixed with those of those below, around and above the stages.

We have all gathered in this task, from the great fathers of music such as Antonello Venditti and Francesco De Gregori, to the new generations such as Diodato and Mahmood. As always Vanity Fair is not only a newspaper but a living stage. On July 6th at 19: 30 for the first time we present a musical event designed only for a newspaper, a beautiful team of great Italian artists gave us a song that you can listen to in a unique and repeatable event exactly like a live concert.

READ ALSO

Here the link to register for this great event

As always Vanity Fair wants to be concretely close to the sectors of which it speaks, precisely for this 50% of the newsstand sales of the Vanity Fair issue will go to Music Innovation Hub , a social enterprise that actually takes care of being close to the operators of the show. This number and this event would not have been possible without the help of Friends & Partners , Vivo Concerti and Live Nation Italia. Finally, I really want to thank our partners: Audi, Vodafone, Xiaomi and Zalando.

The meaning of this operation is all in the title that we have given it: «At full volume ». Max Pezzali, who in recent months was to fill the San Siro stadium with his music and stories, has postponed everything until next year and in our issue he tells us how much he wants to return. Here, this is our wish and desire: to return as soon as possible to sing, dance and dance at full volume .