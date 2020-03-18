the-european-football-sled-will-be-played-in-2021

One-year slide Euro 2020 and becomes Euro 2021. UEFA took the decision today – in guilty delay with respect to the stop decided by all the associations after the Coronavirus emergency – to postpone the tournament that was initially foreseen by the 12 June to 12 July . The decision was made in Nyon after a global conference call with the 55 European federations, and from the indiscretions of these hours it filters that the European football government has tried to save the calendar of the competition but had to surrender to the evidence.

To complicate the matter also the new European formula, the first itinerant in history with 24 national and well 12 city-headquarters (from Rome to London, from Baku to Saint Petersburg, from Bucharest to Dublin) involved. Found the agreements, now the official. For Euro 2021 the dates are also being defined, but the time bracket should go from 11 June to 12 July, with initial race – as expected – at the Olympus of Rome.

The postponement is due to the firmness of the leagues and national federations, which have already interrupted their respective championships for days. We recall that at this moment the championships in Italy, France, Spain and England have been suspended, while in Germany there is still a game played behind closed doors. Champions League and Europa League also stopped. Having moved the 16 ª edition of the European also means giving more “breath” to the national championships. In order to avoid the collapse of the whole system, in fact, the UEFA plan is to try in every way to end the various national leagues, perhaps playing until 30 June, before hypothesized date for the stop.

The not-so-silent goal of the Serie A league is to resume the championship in early May, almost certainly behind closed doors. The hypothesis of playing in the winter was immediately put aside: the risk of revolutionizing the next season was not liked by the clubs. There is therefore a certainty: if you play, the championship will end in the summer. UEFA already has two commissions ready: one financial – which will work on the consequences of the virus emergency on club budgets – and one on new calendars. Meanwhile, the federation of European sports doctors recommends stopping training until April 3.

By now practically certain also the postponement of the America's Cup , the tournament that takes place on the same dates – between June and July – on the other side of the ocean and involves the South American national teams. After the suspension of the activity in Argentina and the first cases of positivity to the Coronavirus in Brazil, all the federations are pushing for this decision.

