the-european-union-opens-borders-to-15-countries,-but-not-to-the-usa

They are 15 the non-European countries to which the European Union has given the green light to entry within European borders from the first of July. N on there is the United States . Visitors from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Serbia, Montenegro, Georgia, Canada, Uruguay, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Rwanda can enter the Schengen area.

In addition to the United States, , Russia, Brazil and India are excluded due to the high number of infections . Israel is also off the list. The reopening comes after the blockade to non-essential trips to the European Union introduced in mid-March to try to contain the spread of Covid – 19.

For China, borders will only open if there is reciprocity , that is, if it will no longer make quarantine , now mandatory, towards European citizens. The list of countries will be updated every two weeks based on epidemiological and health criteria. The fear, particularly towards China, is that visitors from some countries may rekindle the chain of contagion.

The epidemiological criterion is exactly what made the list: to enter you must have a similar epidemiological situation or better than the European one, with a contagion rate every 100 thousand inhabitants equal to or less than the EU.

This list is not binding: it is a recommendation, not an obligation. The EU Member States have exclusive jurisdiction over the borders, but since there are free movement of people in the Schengen area , it is necessary a common indication because if a country has borders open to all these states, others may not have them. The different countries can decide for more restrictive measures. Belgium and Slovenia have already recorded that they will not reopen to China even in the event of reciprocity. If some state decided instead to expand the list, the internal borders of the Union would automatically close.

Italy voted in favor of the list, but maintains a line based on “maximum precaution”. Health Minister Roberto Speranza signs an order establishing the reopening of borders, while maintaining quarantine for all people arriving from non-Schengen countries. « We must avoid frustrating the sacrifices made by the Italians in these months », is the warning of Speranza.

