the-first-case-of-coronavirus-in-nigeria-is-an-italian.-what-is-the-situation-in-africa?

Arrived on 25 February at Lagos, the man accused the symptoms the next day and tests confirmed Covid's diagnosis – 19. Nigeria prepares to face the epidemic

He is hospitalized in good condition at the Infectious Disease Hospital of Yaba in Lagos, Nigeria, the Italian positive test result for the coronavirus . The man, who works in the sub-Saharan country, had returned to Lagos on 25 February from Milan and suffered the first symptoms the next day. This is the first confirmed case in Nigeria and in the whole sub-Saharan area. Africa, under special surveillance by the World Health Organization (WHO), so far only counted very few cases between Egypt and Algeria . Now what happens?

The Honorable Minister of Health has announced a confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID – 19) houses in Lagos State The case, which was confirmed on the 27 th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020 pic.twitter.com/r6uJfeIUhv – NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 27, 2020

The Nigerian authorities reassure: the man has been hospitalized and isolated, his movements are being rebuilt and by tracing his contacts , and Nigeria is ready to put in field all possible measures for the containment of the infection.

For the moment, no special measures have been taken and the advice for the population remains the general one, valid also for the rest of the world.

It is important to focus on the facts and not fear. Please share this informative material with 6 steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from #COVID 19 pic.twitter.com/CsQND0dWUM – NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 28, 2020

It is from the beginning of the epidemic in China that the WHO launches appeals for Africa , considered one of the areas most at risk , the weak link in strategies for safeguarding public health.

The probability of importing the virus, moreover, was not low: in recent years the relations between Africa and Asia have intensified ( + 600% ), and a large Chinese community took up residence in black continent .

Recently the team of researchers led by the Italian Vittoria Colizza of Inserm (French Institute for Health and Medical Research) had published a study that estimated the risk of each African state to import the coronavirus and also the ability of each to manage a possible epidemic.

In the scenarios simulated by Colizza Nigeria was not in the first places due to the probability of importing the new coronavirus (instead occupied by Egypt, Algeria and South Africa). But the rest of the models assumed that the virus came from Asia, not from Europe.

The indices Spar ( St ate Parties self-assessment Annual Reporting) and Idvi (Infectious Disease Vulnerability Index) – which serve to define the ability of a country to adequately cope with an epidemic – of Nigeria are not reassuring and place the country among the most unprepared states.

In early February, he had told the Bbc , only 6 African countries out of 54 were equipped for diagnose coronavirus. The Africa Centers for disease control and prevention, however, quickly implemented the capabilities of the states, thanks also to the efforts of international organizations and the resources provided by China and Europe. Today at least half of African states are able to carry out tests for diagnosis, including Nigeria .

The National Coronavirus Preparedness Group, with support from @WHONigeria & @WHOAFRO is hosting a 2-day Health Emergency Preparedness Table-Top Exercise This simulation exercise aims to strengthen coordination capacity to respond in the event of a #COVID 19 outbreak in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/NFdkG2kL6N – NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 27, 2020

We must not forget, moreover, that Nigeria has a certain familiarity in the management of epidemic outbreaks which derives from the experience of ebola . In 2014 the country managed to contain very well the spread of hemorrhagic fever after a man infected from Liberia landed in Lagos. The balance was of 19 contagions and 7 dead.