the-first-map-of-electricity-that-envelops-mars

The inspections of the Maven probe made it possible to reconstruct the currents and the impact of the solar wind on the atmosphere of the Red Planet

Five years after its entry into the Martian orbit, the Maven probe, developed to study its atmosphere, provides us with the data to begin to understand what is happening around the Red Planet. In this video you will find the first map of electricity flows inside the atmosphere of Mars.

Compared to Earth, there is no global magnetic field on Mars that protects the upper layers of the atmosphere from the solar wind, which literally crashes into the atmosphere: this is how the effect propagates in the cosmos.

(Credit video: Nasa / Goddard / Maven / Cu Boulder / Svs)