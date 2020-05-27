Science

The first map of electricity that envelops Mars

nj May 27, 2020
the-first-map-of-electricity-that-envelops-mars

The inspections of the Maven probe made it possible to reconstruct the currents and the impact of the solar wind on the atmosphere of the Red Planet

Five years after its entry into the Martian orbit, the Maven probe, developed to study its atmosphere, provides us with the data to begin to understand what is happening around the Red Planet. In this video you will find the first map of electricity flows inside the atmosphere of Mars.

Compared to Earth, there is no global magnetic field on Mars that protects the upper layers of the atmosphere from the solar wind, which literally crashes into the atmosphere: this is how the effect propagates in the cosmos.

(Credit video: Nasa / Goddard / Maven / Cu Boulder / Svs)

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

Heat Treated Wooden Pallets
April 28, 2020
3

Huge Demands for New Opportunities on Heat Treated Wooden Pallets Market-2020 Forecasts and Analysis with Top Key Players like St. Boniface Pallet Company, John Rock Inc., Beasley Forest Products, Westside Pallet, Co. etc

March 5, 2020
6

Industrial Chloroacetic Acid Market Research Overview 2020 | AkzoNobel, CABB, Denak, Shandong Huayang Technology

May 7, 2020
8

Global High Speed Drills and Drill Bits Market Research Report 2020 with COVID-19 Pandemic PESTEL Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2027

April 1, 2020
1

Global Adhesives in Composites Market 2020 Latest Analysis by Key Players and Demand Over Forecast Period 2025

Close