the-first-photo-of-meghan-and-harry-in-los-angeles-could-be-worth-$-100,000

Since they landed in Los Angeles with the baby Archie , Harry and Meghan could not get her nose out of the house – so much so that she hasn't met Mum Doria Ragland yet – due to the restrictions imposed by coronavirus . But when the health emergency is just a bad memory, they too can finally get out. And paparazzi can't wait. Why the first Sussex photo in Los Angeles – as long as it is sharp – is worth a figure astronomical. To be precise «one hundred thousand dollars» , according to the famous Californian paparazzo Mark Karloff . Only planetary celebs such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyoncé “are worth” equally.

Harry and Meghan's move to the States took place on Thursday 26 March. But photographers, says Karloff, “were hunting for the couple and little Archie from before. When they come out they will not be able to escape the flashes. And at least for the first few months they will be photographed every day “.

At the moment the Sussex would be staying in a villa of John Barnett Hess , oil and chemical industry tycoon (in spite of the couple's alleged environmentalism). But they are looking for a house in Malibu, a paradisiacal Californian oasis on the beach just outside Los Angeles, on whose rocks many other stars live like Bob Dylan , Sting , Julia Roberts , Dustin Hoffman , Pierce Brosnan , Chris Martin .

Celeb who moved to this inaccessible area of ​​their own to stay away from paparazzi . The arrival of the Dukes of Sussex could seriously undermine their tranquility. And as he explained in Daily Mail Lady Victoria Hervey , an industry expert who owns houses in both Malibu and London, many stars «could leave early . Here are much more famous stars than Harry and Meghan, such as the singer Cher » , who recently said that photographers make her feel “prisoner in her own home”. So, Lady Victoria reasons, « who would like two paparazzi magnets for neighbors like Harry and Meghan? “.



