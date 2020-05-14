the-first-photos-of-charles,-the-royal-baby-of-luxembourg

Luxembourg also has its royal baby. Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume, son of the hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife Stéphanie de Lannoy, was born last 10 May, but only three days later the first official images of the child were released, which like all princes took a few days before making their debut in front of the lens. The photos, four, have been published on the official channels of the royal house, including social media, and taken by Céline Maia of the Studio by C, specialized in photos of children and maternity sessions.

Little Charles “unconsciously” poses in his mother's arms in a black and white shot, while he is alone in the others, asleep.

The news of the arrival of an heir had been released last December 6: “Their real heights are happy to announce the news and share it with enormous joy. The birth is scheduled for May “, they had announced, together with a photo of the couple, the same one used to communicate the birth occurred.

The Grand Dukes wanted to wait a while before starting a family. “A son? At the moment I'm not going to become a mother, I'm having a lot of fun with my husband “, had declared the Grand Duchess in 2016, denying the rumors of an alleged pregnancy. Decision more than legitimate, also considering the fact that they went to the altar quite young, 30 years he, 28 she. It was 20 October 2012 when the two exchanged promises in the Notre-Dame cathedral, in Luxembourg, while the day before had been the turn of a civil ceremony reserved for a few close friends.

Guillaume is the heir to the throne, as the first of the five children of Enrico and Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. Stéphanie also has noble origins, she is the daughter of Count Philippe de Lannoy and Alix of Faille de Leverghem, who died of a heart attack two months before the marriage of her daughter, who today smiles happily and begins a new family adventure, in three.

