the-first-tests-of-italian-coronavirus-vaccines-are-encouraging

The first injection of DNA vaccines into animals would have led to a strong antibody response: a good first step, but the road to an effective solution in humans is still long

Good start of the five Italian vaccines against the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 . Luigi Aurisicchio , founder and CEO of the small Italian biotech Takis who is developing the project, told Ansa that the first results of the preclinical tests on animals determined a strong antibody response. This is preliminary evidence, but encouraging . In May, with the publication of the results, more will be known and predictions can be made about the beginning of human experimentation.

Vaccines with DNA

A month ago about the Ministry of Health had given the green light to the beginning of the experimentation of vaccines against Sars-Cov-2 made in Italy. The proposal had come from a small local biotech, Takis , based in Castel Romano and with already close collaboration with the Pascale Institute of Naples for the development of drugs against cancer.

The five Takis vaccines are DNA vaccines and yes propose to mobilize quickly the immune system against the new coronavirus by injecting fragments of viral genes, which correspond to different parts of the protein spike of the virus, the one used to infect cells.

This type of vaccine – explain by the company – is administered through an intramuscular injection followed by a small, short electrical impulse which allows the entry of the fragments of dna in cells and activates the immune system. This method is called electroporation , and probably in the human being there will be a need for a recall after the first administration.

The first results

“After the first experiment and with a single administration we found a strong antibody title “, he declared to Ansa Luigi Aurisicchio. “The first results in preclinical models demonstrate the strong immunogenicity of the five vaccine candidates “.

Of the five variants under experimentation there are two more promising , added the CEO of Takis, who previously reported that the analysis of the results would be carried out in collaboration with the Istituto Spallanzani of Rome, to detect the tolerability and effectiveness of the devices.

Takis therefore confirms that if things continue to proceed well and at this rate we can talk about human experimentation already in autumn , provided that there are financial hedges . In view of the start of the phase 1 clinical trial, the company has also launched a crowdfunding on GoFundMe to raise € 2 million, “which will be used for the large-scale vaccine preparation, the studies required by regulatory agencies and the clinical study that will be carried out in collaboration with Prof. Ascierto at the Pascale Institute of Naples “.

Experts, however, urge not to feed false hopes of resolving the coronavirus problem quickly. For now, the World Health Organization does not change its forecasts: it will take 12 – 18 months to have a safe and effective vaccine in the human being.