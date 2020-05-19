the-first-washable-(and-ecological)-surgical-masks-approved-by-the-iss-arrive

The masks have become the indispensable seasonal accessory. The health emergency caused by the explosion of the Covid epidemic – 19 has seen a surge in the demand for Personal Protective Equipment and medical devices: with and without valve, surgical, cloth, do-it-yourself, solid or multicolor, the masks have been for weeks a precious and nowhere to be found which is now easily accessible to everyone. Many Italian companies have converted their production to cope with the crisis , marketing disposable surgical masks, which, however, after only one use must be disposed of as special waste.

It is estimated that in Phase 2 will be necessary 40 millions of masks per day , and even if we want to underestimate this data, the most urgent problem remains that of a new refusal to be started for disposal.

Increasing production has also increased the most innovative proposals. One of these is “signed” by an all-female Venetian company led by the entrepreneur Laura Pilotto who has always been committed to pursue the development of a sustainable company, which uses resources for the common good, taking care of the territory and the community: Ninfea srl is the first company in Italy to produce washable surgical masks certified and approved by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Washable surgical mask Ninfea srl ​​

« We Italians are an extremely creative people, full of ideas and generosity, as we demonstrate in times of greatest need, when we rediscover the ability to do things that we often import from abroad. We immediately responded to the request for masks from the area, trying to follow the environmentally friendly and least expensive way for the consumer. The perseverance of our team has been rewarded “, highlighted the owner Laura Pilotto.

Reusable up to wear , with low environmental impact and with a very high bacterial filtration coefficient (BFE ≥ 99%), the Ninfea masks are composed of cotton at 100% Oeko-Tex certified, fulfill the parameters of breathability , are hypoallergenic and remain water repellent even after numerous household washing at 60 °. To adapt to every age and need, they are also produced in three different sizes for adults, teenagers (8 – 13 years) and children (2-7 years). They can be purchased online by ordering them on the website https://ninfeasrl.it/mascherine-chirurgiche. The price varies from 7, 45 at 6, 10 euros per template according to the quantity ordered (minimum 9 pieces).

