the-future-is-a-blank-page

The full version of this piece will be released on the Vanity Fair issue on newsstands from April 8

To start over, first of all, we must put humanity into play. Then it takes more equality and, again, a good dose of compassion. We certainly cannot continue as before. What we are learning right now is a very important lesson, which is costing so many lives and must be honored: we must create new, more civil and supportive rules. We need sweetness and a different awareness, more attentive to other people and the planet, trying to live together, as a whole.

It is too early to understand the final results of this pandemic, but I imagine that a renewed society with other objectives will be born. This forced coexistence behind closed doors probably taught us to stay close in a different way: it brought about more collaboration, more inventiveness, more creativity, we had to learn to improvise, which, among other things, that Italians do very well. Simpler stores will open, with a less sophisticated design; we will rely more on cooperation and maybe we will really focus on the sense of human happiness. We will be able to create a Renaissance, just as we did for the first time in the devastating years after the plague. Pain turns into beauty.

I am optimistic about our future because I feel that we all wanted to jump off the wagon anyway: stop stress, stop those continuous trips, stop compulsive shopping and that abnormal waste production. It's incredible: every day I receive testimonials from people who feel free. The burden of always having to do business we took it off our shoulders. We can learn from Scandinavian countries and New Zealand, nations that are governed by good social ideas: there is talk of equal opportunities and free education, there is a strong attention to the environment and absolute respect for different cultures.