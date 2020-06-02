the-future-of-fedez?-it's-not-just-about-music

«My future will be an entrepreneur, but I will continue to make music until I feel the need to express myself : for now there is and is alive more than ever. The idea of ​​giving opportunities to young talents stimulates me a lot: during the quarantine I met an emerging artist who thanks to the work done together went from 200 thousand to 1 million monthly plays on Spotify ». The entrepreneur who speaks is one who is not expected: Fedez . Or maybe yes.

The singer told Corriere della Sera his entrepreneurial adventure: becoming a leader in production and distribution of digital content to be provided to different types of customers, first of all the large financial institutions that want to speak to young people.

It doesn't do it alone. Federico Lucia, aka Fedez, works with Stefano Achermann, head of the Be company. Together they are “Dream of Ordinary Madness” (Doom) . There are four areas of interest: the record company, special projects (fashion), creators (non-musical talents) and brand relations.

Fedez looks to the future to help young people who want to start a business without forgetting the past. «I come from a very humble family, my father was a warehouse worker and my mother was unemployed. I built everything myself and I never took the longest step of the leg: I always reinvested without having to ask for funding, but certainly a guy who wants to be an entrepreneur needs help. ” In young people he wants to reward creativity , because the image is not enough.

These weeks have also shown that being a testimonial matters and can do good. The fundraising for the strengthening of the intensive care of San Raffaele promoted with his wife Chiara Ferragni raised € 4 million. «We were aware of having an important communicative power and we inaugurated the first Covid fundraiser 19, without imagining that it would have become the most profitable in Europe in the history of crowfunding “.

The next commitments are in support, first of all to the « workers who work at the concerts », affected by the 'emergency. «I have a project in mind that can help all operators in the sector, from workers to lighting technicians. Professionals who are destined to remain firm for at least a year. The solution lies once again in creativity: post Covid events 19 must be created that coexist with the measures imposed by the pandemic ».

