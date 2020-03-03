“The Genial Friend 2”: Lenù and all those who have always felt “almost”

Elena faces the Arno, on the choppy waters that reflect the light of a new dawn. In the neighborhood is Lenù, Lenuccia, but in Pisa is Elena, the girl who came from the South and who feels, as Ferrante points out, “the need to do it”: everything Elena realizes is, in fact, something Lila , her “brilliant friend”, deprives herself, planted as she is among the gray and cold buildings of the neighborhood in which she has always lived and never left. Elena no. She went to Pisa, studied at the Normale, has a booklet that would make Lisa Simpson pale, yet she feels that she is missing a piece.

It is there, overlooking the Arno, that he understands that everything he has conquered with difficulty is not a whole, but an “almost”. He feels like a doll held together by a scotch tape: «I was afraid and I felt that, somewhere, Lila was almost without». This is the revealing scene of the penultimate episode of History of the new surname , second chapter of the series of the Genial friend : the point of no return which, then, is the centerpiece of Elena Ferrante's entire quadrilogy, brilliantly transposed on Raiuno by Saverio Costanzo , a director who has managed to demonstrate to even the most obstinate that adaptations from a book to a series, if made with love and respect, are not only possible but that, indeed , manage to tell us something more than the pages from which it was taken.

The point of no return is, precisely, Lenù's awareness of being a step backwards, her friend's “lackluster copy”: anything she will achieve for herself will never be enough, because inside she knows that Lila would have done it better. Let her tell Lenù that her “brilliant friend” suffers every time she sees her, thinking of everything she could have and won't have never. The two girls, who at the time of elementary school were on the same level, now live in two distant galaxies: one studies to become someone and the other struggles every day to survive, one publishes a novel and the other assign the task of stripping the meat. Lenù is afraid to say the wrong things and not to have interesting thoughts. Lila is afraid that Stefano will take his filiform body and tear it to pieces in front of Rinuccio , their child who, in reality, is the son of Nino Sarratore, the only boy that Lenù has ever loved and that Lila has slipped from under her eyes, loving him as he never has loved anyone. Of the epilogue of this second season of the Genial Friend , however, two other scenes are striking: that of the teacher Oliviero, the first to believe in the child, who he explains to Lila that she “was destined for great things” , as if she were a Jedi teacher betrayed by her padawan, and that of the last meeting with Lenù. To go and see her, the “doctor”, as her father throughout the district points out with some pride, goes to the crumbling walls of San Giovanni Teduccio, inside a butcher shop where she fry a fire and dozens of people they flesh, freeze and saw. Lila is there, with the blue coat that recalls the protagonist of the booklet she wrote when she was a child, The blue fairy , and tired face, thin cheeks. Elena, however, runs towards her, tells her that they will publish her first novel and Lila opens up in a smile that you don't know if she is sincere or hides the envy of those who remained where she was while the other flew away .

Browse gallery

Perhaps it is just then, surrounded by the intense smell of pig's blood, that Lenù realizes that that «almost» is only in his head : it is true , Lila is brilliant, but ended badly. It all started when her father persisted in not letting her study and culminated first with the courtship of Marcello Solara and then with the marriage with Stefano Carracci, a son of his time who, as such, thinks that women should be punished if she doesn't do what you'd expect, cook and tidy up, make the beds and make coffee with the cuccumella. Lenù goes up, in a physical and figurative sense, and Lila goes down, in a literal and allegorical sense. In some moments they communicate, in others they are on the periphery of a world in which both , for different reasons, they feel wrong. Elena Ferrante, who with the quadrilogy had started with the idea of ​​telling about a person who disappears and then deepens the bond between two women so different, in the end remains true to her intention because, if we think about it, The brilliant friend really talks about a disappearance: not only that of Lila who opens the first book, but that of a female universe that tries to make the disappear oblique traits to leave those straight, to cancel intentions to leave room for results. History of the new surname , perhaps one of the series the most beautiful that Rai has transmitted in the last decade, it is the manifesto of this primordial vision, the emblem of a story in which everyone, women and men, young and old, can identify. The only hope, at this point, is that the excellent work done by Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace , the two debut actresses who have lent their faces to Lenù and Lila, can be inherited by two equally talented and capable performers: research for the two new protagonists, as Saverio Costanzo himself said in an interview with Repubblica, continues . History of those who flee and those who remain, the third chapter of the Genial Friend, we will probably see it not before a year and a half. Mazzucco and Girace will return, apparently, only for the first three episodes, after which it will be the turn of a new generation that, we hope, will strive to preserve the beauty of two characters so beautiful and so poignant.

READ ALSO

“The Genial Friend 2”: Lenù and the desire not to be “a step back” compared to Lila

READ ALSO

“The Genial Friend 2”: jealousy explodes between Lila and Lenù

READ ALSO

“The Genial Friend 2”: the strength of Lila, who refuses to suffer violence in silence

READ ALSO

“The Genial Friend”: as are the first two episodes of “History of the new surname”