the-goal-of-this-quarantine-should-act,-not-resist

In these days I don't know how many times I have seen this post in the feeds of the pages that I follow and in the stories of my friends. We are the virus! The Earth is recovering its spaces, it is human beings that are harmful! And via articles on the hares that repopulate a deserted Sempione park, fake images of dolphins in Venice (they were taken in Sardinia, and for your info the water of the lagoon is clearer simply because there are no moving vehicles and the seabed, which would make it cloudy, remains at the bottom), maps of air pollution drastically dropped since the quarantine began.

We are happy – and why shouldn't we be? It's a beautiful thing – that this forced stop has positive implications for Nature , who can literally breathe a breath of fresh air and recover its spaces. We are moved by how the flowers bloom again, of how this spring is symbolic of a rebirth of the world, which makes us think that yes, # will be all right.

E while we think positive and cheer for the environment criticizing the vague responsible of the pollution or at the most magnanimously assuming collective guilt as humanity of the conditions in which the planet is in, we continue to live as we have always done, forgetting the subject as soon as we close the social on duty.

Let's go to the super and buy the avocado that comes from South America to make the avo toast we like so much, the mince for the tartare , the slices on offer for the Chicken alla Canalis. We prepare beef meatballs for dinner and lasagna for lunch , we binge on palm oil biscuits and have breakfast with pineapple. We buy the products (all strictly in plastic packages , we would miss it!) Of the companies that we accuse of poison the atmosphere, we dream of the transoceanic flights that we will take when this nightmare is over, we smoke a cigarette after another to react to the nervousness that causes us to stay in a forced home, without being able to go out and get some fresh air in the park.

We want, as always, the full barrel and the drunk wife: to have everything , the hares in the park and the clean air, but without changing our lifestyle in the slightest

We are hypocrites, lazy and selfish: we do not give up anything, because we do not care about anything except ourselves.

Yet this is our biggest chance. In a moment where everything is stopped, we can choose how to start again. We can make the revolution, and we can do it from inside the house. By making sense of all this, and by ceasing to believe that there is a magical force that will make everything go well without us moving a finger. Because believe me, if we continue like this, it will not go well at all. When this quarantine is over and we return to our lives, everything will go wrong anyway, because it was bad before.

“I mean, but now I am alone at home, I have anxiety, I miss my family, I am bored, I also have to take away my basic habits that make me feel sane?” – someone will say. The answer is: “ Is there a better time than this to do it without upsetting our lives? “.

Think about it: right now our goal has been to resist. Until April 3, until 15 April, until we can go back to living fully again. But if we decide that the goal of this quarantine is to change, it all makes sense . Our day, because we use it to understand how and why. Our mood, because we are not only existing but we are acting to improve ourselves and the world. Our life, because from this quarantine we will come out transformed, rather than brutalized.

Come on, it's our time.