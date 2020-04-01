the-“goodness”-of-italian-wine:-a-fundraiser-launched-by-milano-wine-week

If the gaze is turned to the future, to the rehabilitation of the image of Italian wine in the world at a time when the fear of Covid – 19 has also infected foreign markets, the attention of the organizing team of Milan Wine Week, the largest Milanese wine event, is mainly focused on the present and the emergency by launching a fundraising campaign to help the hospitals of Bergamo. The appeal is addressed to the wine world, Italian and international, to offer concrete support and immediate to the Bergamo community, in particular to two hospitals: the Policlinico San Pietro di Ponte San Pietro and the Policlinico San Marco di Zingonia, Gruppo San Donato.

«All the funds raised will be donated for the purchase of specific materials and equipment aimed at improving Intensive and Sub Intensive Therapy, primarily respiratory helmets and disposable and sterile gowns for healthcare personnel», explains Federico Gordini, President of Milan Wine Week.

Donations are free and can be made through the Gofundme platform (www.gofundme.com)

At the same time, Milan Wine Week launches another appeal to all operators in the sector to meet and to rehabilitate the image of Italy on an international scale : the fact that our country is the first after China to experience the very serious emergency of the pandemic has in fact led to media attention that has translated negatively on the image of our agri-food excellence.

For this reason a digital communication campaign created in English was born, based on short videos featuring producers, managers, importers, influencers, opinion leaders, sommeliers, restaurateurs, united to become voice and face of the Italian excellence of wine. A campaign that can be made more effective by inserting the hashtags #shareitalianexcellence and #shareitalianwine in the social communications of companies and consortia by tagging the page @shareitalianwine.

“We want to create”, continues Gordini, “a large community of people who love Italy and wish to support, especially at this time, the values ​​of the world of Italian wine”.