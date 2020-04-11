the-graphs-showing-the-real-impact-of-the-new-coronavirus-epidemic

These are the most real and reliable data we have at the moment: those that reveal the difference in mortality with the past years. In the most difficult moments, deaths were even three times higher than the average

It is the number that (unfortunately) best tells us about the real impact of the epidemic of new coronavirus : the difference between the deaths that occurred in the last weeks and those of the last five years . Given the uncertainty of the numbers on positive cases and deaths issued every day by the Civil Protection and the inability to swab everyone (whether it is suspect or dead cases), at Wired we decided to rely on an objective measure which is more likely tells the coronavirus in a more realistic way.

The peak, or rather the highest value for now, was recorded in the week between 14 is 21 March , when 9 occurred. 189 deaths . In the same period, in the five previous years , on average the funeral had been 3. 532,2. During the Sars-Cov-2 virus epidemic, the deaths were therefore three times as many. The numbers, recorded by Istat , refer to 1. 084 municipalities out of a total that touches the 8 thousand (here the Institute of statistics explains the criteria selection).

Attributing this difference to Covid – 19 is obviously not possible. But in a context in which the data fail to photograph the entire reality of the infection, assessing the variation in mortality is perhaps the most reliable way to estimate how much the Sars-Cov-2 virus has affected our country. After an overall assessment of the situation, on the occasion of the update of the dataset Istat , Wired chose the weekly trend of mortality in the first quarter 2020 , comparing it with the average of the period 2015 – 2019 . You can see the result above and we will update it week by week.

The graph shows by default the situation relating to over 65 residents in the province of Bergamo . In other words, the age group and the province most affected by the epidemic, but the filters allow you to analyze other age groups and other areas of the country.

The data have been grouped on a weekly basis. To do this, we started from 28 March 2020 going backwards, reconstructing a period of 12 weeks (leaving the first 3 out of the calculation or 4 days of January). A choice, to use the weeks, aimed at not being distracted by the daily peaks at the top or bottom that have monopolized the attention of the media since the beginning of the epidemic.

As you can see, in the last week the graph shows a reduction in the number of deaths at national level. This is certainly a positive element, but before celebrating it is good to consider how much the data remains well above the average of the previous period. And keep in mind that it is possible that in the two scarce weeks that separate us from the 28 March the curve has started to rise again.

To allow readers to evaluate which age groups have seen the greatest increase in mortality in this first quarter of 2020 , Wired has created this heat map.

The color tending to orange shows an increase of mortality , the higher the darker the color. The blue , however, indicates a reduction in deaths .

As you can see, the increases are concentrated at the bottom right , in the weeks of March and in the older age groups of the population . In other words, the period and population most affected by the Covid epidemic – 19. Obviously, it is only a correlation : to understand it with certainty you would have had to swab all the people who died in the last few weeks.