the-happiness-of-luca-argentero-and-cristina-marino-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-week

Weekend, time to retrace the gossip and the most exciting stories of the past week together, what will have happened in the last seven days in the lives of celebs? For all, the quarantine imposed by the Coronavirus emergency continues, but life does not stop. So many news from the European royal families, from Prince Harry, who would be struggling to adapt to the new life in Los Angeles, to the 80 Years of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, from the interview given by Princess Anna to Vanity Fair America, at the two birthday parties planned for little Archie Harrison.

Lots of news also from Hollywood. From Amy Schumer's choice to change her son's middle name almost a year after birth (and the reason is all laughing) to Angelina Jolie's message in Covid times – 19: “Love one another”. All that, perhaps, you have lost.

Cristina Marino and Luca Argentero almost parents: «The most beautiful gift»

The actor celebrated 42 years on Easter Day and the companion's dedication , waiting for a little girl, she is very sweet: “In this exciting new beginning … happy birthday my love”. To accompany his words, some unpublished shots that portray them together embraced, happier than ever.

Vanessa Bryant, the first Easter without Gianna and Kobe

The basketball champion's wife, who disappeared in a helicopter accident with her daughter last 26 January, publishes a short video of the first Easter spent alone with the other three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Naomi Campbell remembers the joke organized with Diana to William the teenager

The model tells an old anecdote well known in the chronicles, the meeting of Prince William with her, Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington at Kensington Palace, a surprise organized by Lady Diana. The young prince, then adolescent, stumbled on the stairs with emotion and turned red in the face.



