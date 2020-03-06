the-high-lethality-of-the-new-coronavirus-is-temporary-(and-may-decrease)

The World Health Organization reported that the lethality of the new coronavirus, on the basis of global data, is equal to 3.4% (more than the flu). But the estimate varies greatly over time, and beyond. How to interpret the data

The preliminary estimate of the lethality rate of the new coronavirus (here the new measures for the Italy), i.e. the number of deaths out of the total infected, is 3.4% , according to reported by the World Health Organization. It is one of the first times in which the WHO exposes itself on this and provides a first value of the percentage of the deceased out of the total number of patients. To report the data, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , WHO director general, during the media briefing March 3 2020. Lethality is higher than that of influenza, even if this value is only one first global provisional estimate , which could go down . Here is how it is changing in space (and in time) and how we can interpret it.

Covid – 2019 , lethality higher than the flu

“ Globally, about 3.4% of Covid's reported cases – 2019 are dead ”, said the general manager WHO during the conference. “In comparison, seasonal flu is generally associated with a much lower percentage of deaths than 1%” .

Even if the new coronavirus appears to have a less efficient spread of the virus responsible for the flu seasonal (therefore the infection is less extensive) “causes a more serious disease” , reiterated Adhanom Ghebreyesus , who adds that “Covid – 2019 is a new virus against which nobody has immunity “. All statements that confirm the need for the preventive measures taken – and it is also up to us to adopt appropriate behavior and respect the rules, sometimes a sacrifice, but for everyone's well-being.

How to calculate the lethality rate

The lethality rate is given by the ratio between deaths and confirmed cases (multiplied then for 100, the data is percentage) officially by the authorities in China and outside from China. But these numbers – especially that of the infected – could obviously be underestimated compared to the actual ones. And this could cause 3.4% to be higher than the real and official one. That it will only be possible, as the WHO points out, only at the end of the epidemic (it is still not a pandemic ) of Covid – 2019, when at cards on the table we will have the total numbers of patients and deaths , which will be as close as possible to the actual ones.

The expert's comment

The reasons why the lethality rate changes a lot and is difficult to measure, especially while the epidemic is ongoing, are various. “IS surprisingly difficult calc the relationship between deaths and cases, or lethality rate during an epidemic “, stated on Science Media Center John Edmunds professor of the Center for the Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases (Cmmid) at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. This is because, explains the expert, the disease lasts over time and therefore the relationship, or the division, should be made between the cases that died at a certain time and the number of patients about two or three weeks before. The other reason, according to him, is that we do not identify all the cases , therefore the total number of patients could be much wider and thus the lowest lethality rate (which is the division between the dead and the sick).

Lethality, as it changes over time

Lethality changes a lot depending on when and where it is measured. The trend is a dancer, as a recent WHO report shows, when the new coronavirus had not yet arrived in Italy.

Based on the trend shown, going back a little back in time, to the date of 20 February , had died altogether (worldwide and mostly in China and Wuhan) 2. 114 people out of a total of 55. 924 infected, as stated in the report. The figures already included part of the people who received the diagnosis with the new diagnostic criteria of the province of Hubei, or the only positive pulmonary CT scan without necessarily the laboratory test to confirm it. In this case the lethality rate was 3.8% . While just before, in a WHO press conference of 29 January it was announced that 2% of the confirmed cases had died, therefore a lower lethality.

And again, if we consider the epidemic in its initial phase, in particular between the 1st and the 10 January, in China (it was only here or at least it was registered only here) the lethality rate was much higher, equal to 17, 3% . While subsequently, for patients who presented symptoms starting from February 1, it would result even down to 0.7% (always considering China only).

Lethality, how it changes in space

But lethality also changes a lot depending on the place that is taken into consideration, this also because it always depends on the data collected and the ability to make the diagnosis. When the epidemic was still mostly limited to China, the lethality rate was higher in Wuhan , since 2 to 4%, while it was 0.7% outside Wuhan, according to WHO reports. But it is possible, as we read in The New York Times, that the number of infected in Wuhan was much higher than that detected and this would lower lethality.