the-history-of-the-coronavirus:-all-the-stages-of-covid-19-from-its-appearance-in-china-to-today

Here are all the milestones in the history (including media) of the new coronavirus, in China in Italy. From the first anomalous pneumonia to the discovery of the virus, from the declaration of the medical emergency to the contagion in Italy, up to the pandemic. Two and a half months full of events

While late December 2019 and early January 2020 we thought of the good intentions for the new year and we were completely unaware of the health emergency that would have been created, a new virus highly contagious and completely unknown to our immune system had started to circulate in a remote region of the globe. We would never have thought, at the time, that this seemingly so far away virus could have spread and caused many problems at an individual and collective level, for health, for health and economic systems. But in just over two months, the global scenario has changed radically and we have had to adapt and meet new needs. Here is the plot (also in the media) of the spread of coronavirus summarized in the main temporal stages of the Covid epidemic- 19.

31 December 2019: “ pneumonia abnormal “

Already in November – and perhaps also in October, according to the assumptions of an Italian study – the new coronavirus Sars-CoV- 2 had begun to circulate, in China, in particular in Wuhan , the most populated city in the eastern part, a hub for trade and exchanges. At the beginning, however, it was not known that it was a new virus: what begins to be registered is a certain number of abnormal pneumonia, from causes not attributable to other pathogens.

The first official date on which the new coronavirus story begins is 31 December , in the local health authorities had given news of these cases unusual. At the beginning of January 2020 the city had found dozens of cases and hundreds of people were under observation. In fact, from the first investigations, it appeared that the infected were frequent market goers Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, which has been closed since January 1 2020, hence the hypothesis that the contagion may have been caused by some animal products sold on the market.

Between 9 and 12 January: the announcement of the coronavirus

On January 9 the Chinese authorities had told the local media that the responsible pathogen is a new strain of coronavirus, from the same family of coronaviruses responsible for Sars and Mers but also for common colds, but different from all of these – new, in fact. WHO disclosed the news on 10 January, providing all necessary instructions (avoid contact with people with symptoms) and declaring – at the time rightly so – that no restrictions on travel to and from China were recommended. All cases – still very few – were concentrated in Wuhan and the infectiousness of this virus was not known (Sars and Mers, for example, much more serious, however, were much less contagious).

On January 7 the virus was isolated and a few days later, the 12 January, was being sequenced and China shared the genetic sequence. This was the first important step, in terms of research, also to be able to develop and disseminate the diagnostic tests (kits) that will serve many other countries. At this stage, China was already carrying out intensive monitoring.

21 January: the virus is transmitted among humans

The 21 January the local health authorities and the World Health Organization announced that the new coronavirus, probably passed from the animal to the human being (a leap of species, in technical jargon), is also transmitted from man to man. But still the experts did not know (and the topic is still discussed) how easily this can happen. The ministry of health has started recommending not to go to China unless strictly necessary. In the meantime Wuhan became an isolated city and the celebrations for the Chinese New Year were canceled there and in other Chinese cities, such as Beijing and Macau.

In Italy the cases were very few and all from China: starting from 29 January there were two Chinese tourists from Wuhan infected , hospitalized in Spallanzani – one of the Italian hospitals that will be protagonists (despite themselves) of the coronavirus affair. Then there was an Italian virus-positive researcher from China and a seventeen-year-old, who was blocked for a long time in Wuhan due to flu-like symptoms, not positive for the coronavirus but also kept under observation and admitted to Spallanzani. All of these people recovered and were discharged in February – last, the Chinese patient from the sick couple, on 26 February. The outbreaks from China are still very limited and limited, with outbreaks for each country of a handful of people.

30 January: WHO declares a global state of emergency

At the end of January the risk that the epidemic spread spread from moderate to high and the 27 January the World Health Organization wrote that it was “very high for the China is high on a regional and global level “. So much so that on the evening of 30 January WHO declared the “health emergency public of international interest “and Italy blocked flights to and from China, the only one in Europe. But the situation in China was already improving: a few days later, on February 8, WHO wrote that the infections in China were stabilizing or that the number of new cases per day seemed to be gradually decreasing.

February: give a name to things

L'11 February the name of the new disease caused by the coronavirus arrived. The name, chosen by WHO, is Covid – 19: Co and vi to indicate the coronavirus family, d to indicate the disease ( disease in English) and finally 19 to emphasize that it was discovered in 2019. This regards the disease, while the virus changes its name and is no longer called 2019 – nCoV, but Sars-CoV-2 because the pathogen is related to the coronavirus responsible for Sars (which, however, was much more lethal even if less contagious).

At the Covid epidemic – 19 alongside that of information, with news that is not always true (many are fake news). So much so that in early February, the WHO speaks for the first time of infodemic , a new term that indicates the overload of updates and news that are not always reliable.

21 February: first cases in Italy

Friday 21 February 2020 is a central date for the Italian story related to the new coronavirus. On this date several cases of coronavirus emerged in the Lodi area of ​​Lombardy: these are people not from China , a new outbreak whose extent is still unknown. Some of the affected countries (Codogno, Castiglione d'Adda and Casalpusterlengo and others) have actually been closed, a bit like what is now the “protected area” for Italy.

Outside China, the number of infected people is very high in Italy , Iran and South Korea , although for the WHO Covid – 19 is not yet a pandemic. However, between the end of February and the first days of March 2020, after Italy, also in other states (Europeans and beyond) an increasing number of cases and an epidemic are detected.

4, 8 and 9 March: the three key dates of the measures in Italy

Contagion has spread to our country, especially in the north, but it also begins in other regions. For this reason, on Wednesday 4 March the government gave the green light to the closure of schools and universities throughout Italy until 15 March. At the date of 4, according to the data of the Civil Protection, the positives are about 2. 700 and already there is some case (tens or some units) in all regions. While Sunday 8 March comes the decree that provides for the isolation of Lombardy, by far the most affected, and others 14 provinces, which become “red zone” . Even if the still unofficial draft of the decree had been published by some newspapers already on the evening of the 7th.

And finally we arrive at the last date (for now) important for Italy: that of Monday 9 March . On this day, around 22, Conte announces on television to have extended to the whole country the measures already taken for Lombardy and for the others 14 provinces, so much so that all of Italy will become “protected area” . The new rules are contained in the new decree Dpcm March 9 2020 , then entered into force on 10 March. In fact, the rule is contained in the hashtag #iorestoacasa, you can only exit for proven reasons of necessity such as for shopping, for work needs, for the purchase of drugs or for other health reasons.

11 March: WHO declares the pandemic

While Italy is moving – first in Europe, with the approval of the World Health Organization – to contain the contagion, something is happening on a global level. The 11 March 2020 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, announced in the Geneva briefing on the coronavirus epidemic that Covid- 19 “can be characterized as a pandemic situation” . declaring the pandemic. But this does not change things in fact, at least not for Italy, as the national authorities have pointed out, which is already implementing the best possible measures. The goal of the WHO is to make an appeal to all nations to counter the spread of Covid – 19.