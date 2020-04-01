the-homeless-people-of-san-francisco,-help-them-to-help-the-whole-community

They remained on the street, in the deserted city. For someone not even in an emergency, the hourglass of change is overturned. The homeless community of San Francisco, about eight thousand people only in the city – the number multiplies to over thirty thousand individuals if we consider the macro area around the Bay -, are at the top of the mayor's agenda, London Breed , in these hours.

For over two weeks, the quarantine order has also been mandated in California, and those who live on the streets without toilets and with few tools to inquire, become one of the more dangerous virus spread vehicles . The invisibles are increasingly bulky. In the last few days, America has come in first place among countries for numbers of infections. On Friday the city made available the Moscone convention center , in the center of the city, as a refuge for the homeless but management is very complex. «The problem remains to divide who is sick from who is not. If those who manage do not take serious measures immediately to manage the homeless community, we will face a huge catastrophe for people's health ». Karen Hanrahan is the president of Glide , an organization that has been working in the urban trench of homeless people in San Francisco for fifty years to distribute 2500 meals a day and social services, with psychological recovery and violence prevention programs.

Its employees and volunteers are guaranteeing the canteen service outside their building during the days of this emergency and trying to educate them to maintain social distances . «We want to protect those who work for us, but we are in the field to give information and maintain the meal distribution service . We know that among those who are in line for a hot meal there are sick people but almost nobody has been tested . And we know that among homeless people there is no access to information: most of them have no idea what is going on . They have no television, no Internet. What comes to him is through word of mouth “.

The Municipalities of the Bay Area have delayed too long on a position, and also the people welcomed in the “ shelters ”, ie the dormitories made available by the city, with too small spaces, bunk beds and shared bathrooms, are no longer suitable for those who must keep their social distances . Some of the elected members of the municipality, the supervisors, responsible for macro urban areas, have raised private funds and proposed to welcome some homeless people in hotels that are currently empty , a proposal initially aired by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

«We have collected almost 50 thousand dollars in one day to be able to move some people from dormitories to hotels. Citizens want to help the community, those who have homes and those who don't have them, “said Dean Preston, Fifth district supervisor, on Twitter. “More rooms will be available in the next few days.”

“We are prepared to react to an earthquake but completely inexperienced in reorganizing a city during this pandemic” . Chris Herring is a professor in Berkeley and author of several publications on urban sociology and poverty. “We know we all have to be inside. Securing the homeless is crucial – explains Harring to Vanity Fair – those who stay on the street to sleep become a danger and a hotbed for the health of the whole community , it is not just a problem for those who live in poverty “.