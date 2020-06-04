World
The horoscope of Antonio Capitani, from 3 to 16 June
How will these two weeks go? This is revealed to you by the horoscope of Antonio Capitani who reads the stars for Vanity Fair and who for this period chose the hashtag # freedom, for all signs of the zodiac.
And if for Aquarius “# freedom of action is a limited cicinìn”, the Gemini reconquest «lately forgotten luxuries and # freedoms».
And the others? N in the gallery the detailed forecasts for everyone, sign by sign.
( Illustrations Chiara Dal Maso and Dewie Drofenga )
Blackberries
Gossip
From Johnny Depp to Nicole Kidman: those born under the sign of Gemini and their (ambiguous) characteristics
Have fun
June horoscope 2020 in GIF
What women want
There is a motivational mantra for each sign of the zodiac!