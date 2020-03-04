World

The horoscope of Antonio Capitani from 4 to 10 March

nj March 4, 2020
How will it go this week? The horoscope of Antonio Capitani who reads the stars for Vanity Fair .

The lucky sign? This week it's up to the Virgin : «The job offers complacency as it hasn't given you since the days of Saragat at the Quirinale, the mood of your heart affairs is sweetened, the bank balance fills the còr with relief. Even the susceptible rottweiler that dwells in you is quiet, with the joy of those around you. And, thanks to the lemon hard with Mars, small shared turpitudes make you better express the pig inside you “.

And the others? N in the gallery the detailed forecasts for everyone, sign by sign.

( Illustrations Chiara Dal Maso and Dewie Drofenga )

