the-house-to-live-on-the-moon

In anticipation of NASA's Artemis mission, here is the Lunark housing module with weather simulator inside

The goal of the Artemis program of Nasa is to bring the next man and the first woman to the Moon in 2024 and this is why many companies are working on the habitats that will host future explorers. A project that has conquered the scene in the last few days is the house conceived by Sebastian Aristotelis and Karl-Johan Sørensen, a Danish duo who created Lunark, a folding module based on Japanese origami, designed to combine lightness and resistance.

Considering the low gravity environment and the size of the spacesuit, a habitat to be assembled can be found to be the most suitable solution for the particular conditions. And that of the Danes is easy to transport, because it is based on an aluminum structure that integrates water, furniture and all the resources needed to accommodate two people inside. On the frame stand out 328 solar cells intertwined with flexible hermetic seam, which allow you to create an ultra-resistant external side and generate energy. Inside there are soundproof booths , enriched by a light system that replicates the circadian rhythm and a weather simulator which creates storms, rains and sunny skies, also useful for the mood of astronauts. And there will be a vertical garden for growing vegetables, an algae reactor for nutrients and a 3D printer for repairs.

The Saga Space Architects project, the startup of the Danish couple, is testing the lunar house by the end of the year and for three months in Northern Greenland. If you like the idea and want to support it, here you can participate with one of the fees provided to insert your name in a corner of Lunark, or receive the poster or its 3D model.