Science

The house to live on the moon

nj May 11, 2020
the-house-to-live-on-the-moon

In anticipation of NASA's Artemis mission, here is the Lunark housing module with weather simulator inside

The goal of the Artemis program of Nasa is to bring the next man and the first woman to the Moon in 2024 and this is why many companies are working on the habitats that will host future explorers. A project that has conquered the scene in the last few days is the house conceived by Sebastian Aristotelis and Karl-Johan Sørensen, a Danish duo who created Lunark, a folding module based on Japanese origami, designed to combine lightness and resistance.

Considering the low gravity environment and the size of the spacesuit, a habitat to be assembled can be found to be the most suitable solution for the particular conditions. And that of the Danes is easy to transport, because it is based on an aluminum structure that integrates water, furniture and all the resources needed to accommodate two people inside. On the frame stand out 328 solar cells intertwined with flexible hermetic seam, which allow you to create an ultra-resistant external side and generate energy. Inside there are soundproof booths , enriched by a light system that replicates the circadian rhythm and a weather simulator which creates storms, rains and sunny skies, also useful for the mood of astronauts. And there will be a vertical garden for growing vegetables, an algae reactor for nutrients and a 3D printer for repairs.

The Saga Space Architects project, the startup of the Danish couple, is testing the lunar house by the end of the year and for three months in Northern Greenland. If you like the idea and want to support it, here you can participate with one of the fees provided to insert your name in a corner of Lunark, or receive the poster or its 3D model.

You may also be interested in

nj

Related Articles

January 27, 2020
7

Blood Plasma Market Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Key Players and Latest Trends Forecast by 2026

January 22, 2020
4

Global Network Transformation Market 2025 Precise Outlook by top vendors : CISCO SYSTEMS, JUNIPER NETWORKS, HPE, HUAWEI, IBM

January 24, 2020
6

Global Professional Video Camera Market 2017-2026 | Blackmagic Design, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, JVC

April 30, 2020
1

Global Direct and Indirect Restorative Materials of Dental Consumables Market Research Report 2020 with COVID-19 Pandemic PESTEL Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2027

Close