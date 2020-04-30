the-hubble-and-james-webb-telescopes-in-comparison,-in-a-nasa-short-film

A cartoon explains in a few seconds the similarities and differences between our two most powerful eyes in space

In 2021 the James Webb Space Telescope will reach the Hubble space observatory in space. It will be the largest telescope ever made, the largest human eye in the cosmos, and will be located in the deep space to try to understand the secrets of distant galaxies , and help us reconstruct the first moments after the birth of the universe.

Hubble, for its part, has continued to give us spectacular images for thirty years, and marked an epochal turning point in the observation of space . A cartoon from NASA – also made for those who, so far, have not paid attention to the topic but want to recover in a matter of seconds – compared them: enjoy the result.

(Credit video: Nasa, STScI / L. Hustak)