the-hubble-telescope-captured-images-of-the-shattered-atlas-comet

The spectacular shots immortalize the fragmentation of the nucleus of the comet which however continues its journey in the internal solar system. It is a very rare event for astronomers, who hope to obtain more information on the dynamics of the phenomenon

(image: Nasa, Esa, D. Jewitt, Ucla; Q. Ye, University of Maryland )

It doesn't happen every day to see a comet go in pieces. An event, indeed, that can be admired perhaps a couple of times in ten years and that the Hubble telescope is managed to capture the 20 and on 23 April, when in the viewfinder had the comet C / 2019 Y4 , or Atlas . Astronomers will continue to follow the journey in the internal solar system of what remains of Atlas, collecting data that allow us to better understand the phenomenon of fragmentation of these spectacular celestial bodies.

Atlas

The comet Atlas was discovered last December and all era was still a compact frozen body, probably as large as two soccer fields , which traveled along an orbit 6 thousand years circular around the Sun.

She would have been talked about: experts believed that in May, when she would be alone 37 millions of kilometers from our star (therefore closer to the Sun than Mercury is) would have been enough bright that can be sighted in the sky even with the naked eye .

But it will not be so, even if we will remember it anyway.

Death of a comet

As the images taken by Hubble irrefutably testify, in fact, he did not even have time to reach the perihelion that is already gone in pieces.

The suspicions that something had changed, that the core had split, had already been in early April, when the brightness of the comet had begun to decrease quickly. The first confirmation of the fragmentation came on 11 April, thanks to the images taken by the amateur astronomer Jose de Queiroz.

Then, the 20 and the 23 April came the photos of the NASA and ESA telescope that they capture respectively 30 and 25 fragments of the comet near Mars. Fragments that, moreover, appear different within two days. Their appearance, remarked David Jewitt of the University of California-Los Angeles, has changed substantially , and scientists still don't know if it is because different fragments appeared on different days or if it is an effect due to the reflection of sunlight that turns them on and off like the lights of a Christmas tree.

Like exploding aerial fireworks shells, comet ATLAS is breaking apart into more than 30 pieces, each roughly the size of a house. Hubble captured detailed images of the breakup last week: https://t.co/PYcgDD64 hA pic.twitter.com/hV2n2OrVnY – Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 28, 2020

Fragmentation

The event has greatly impressed scientists. “It's really exciting, both because these events are really cool to watch and because they don't happen very often . Most of the fragmenting comets are too weak to be seen “, said Quanzhi Ye of the University of Maryland. “Events of this magnitude occur only once or twice in a decade” .

The observation also has a scientific value of course. The fragmentation is a rapid and unpredictable phenomenon of which little is known. The new images according to experts are proof that it is probably more common than previously thought and could be the main motif leading to the death of a comet .

The dynamics with which fragmentation occurs are unclear. It is thought that the sublimation of the ice of the comet's rocky core may be involved as it approaches the Sun : the gases that are formed (the same ones that make up the comet's tail) could generate a jet which causes the rocky core to turn and if the speed should be quite high the stress applied on matter would be strong enough to break it. These shots could help researchers better understand this aspect too.

In any case, the show is already guaranteed.