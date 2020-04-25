the-human-side-of-harry:-the-former-royal-writes-to-holly's-parents,-who-died-during-the-lockdown

Prince Harry sent a moving letter to the parents of a teenager who died during the lockdown. Harry had known Holly Smallman in 2015, the girl, 18 years , Was cremated on 27 March in Aintree, near Liverpool.

Holly had several conditions including epilepsy, cerebral palsy and lung disease. In the letter to the parents, Hayley and Gray, Harry recalled the meeting with his daughter.

The message, according to what was published in the Daily Mail, explained why the former Duke of Sussex would contact the family: “I wanted to write to express my sadness when I learned of the tragic loss of your daughter Holly.

I feel lucky to have met her when her sister Ruby received the Well Child award “.

“Holly was evidently a special and happy child, despite the daily challenges she faced, and had a special relationship with her brothers”.

Many say that after the meeting with Meghan, the former Windsor would have transformed, but the change, even if there was, does not seem to have affected his great humanity at all.

