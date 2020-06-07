the-iconic-clothing-items-that-have-become-a-symbol-of-freedom

Fashion is one of the human expressive forms, individual and collective at the same time, which perhaps best embodies continuous historical changes. This is because often and willingly it was the appearance of some items of clothing, in a given era, that pressed the accelerator on the subversion of paradigms and canons, as well as on social restrictions and constraints . In the book The sense of fashion , Roland Barthes reflects on this nose of fashion, often infallible, and in particular how it relates to history.

According to the philosopher, the latter “cannot act on the forms of fashion, but can very well act on their rhythm, upsetting or changing it”.

Referred to the fashion system this can only be true, but if we consider, on the contrary, the influence of fashion in history, this coincided in particular with such a broad and complex concept how simple and immediate: freedom. Rediscovered or discovered, freedom – also celebrated on the number of This week's Vanity Fair , embellished with a cover created exclusively by Lorenzo Jovanotti – has been intertwined with the dense textures of fashion on multiple occasions, from the first female trousers designed by Coco Chanel, to give dynamism to the modern woman, to the famous jeans, passing through the revolution represented by the bikini.

That with its subtle foresight, it was fashion that guided history, and the freedoms of men and women, towards new directions? After all, if it weren't for Paul Poiret, the use of corsets would probably have been cleared through customs much later than the early 900. And if sportswear had not appeared on the catwalk a few decades ago, technical clothing would still be considered suitable, exclusively, for physical activity. These and many other garments that coincided with the conquest of the freedom of dressing, all in the gallery.

Freedom

