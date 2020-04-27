the-ideal-quarantine-house?-try-to-draw-it-yourself

The days of isolation made everyone know their home very thoroughly, with strengths and weaknesses. Small, large, limited, spacious. The house had never been the protagonist of the existence of many. No home was really ready to host the office and home, school and gym together. For many weeks it has become a unique space, although not designed to be.

Three young architects started from this thought Maria Romana Vicari, Erica Zanella and Giulia Santini to launch their social contest: freeing creativity and having the ideal space designed.

The project is supported by Politecnico di Milano, Sky Arte and Interni Magazine.

«In this new daily life», he explained to Quotidiano Nazionale Maria Romana Vicari, “the concepts of space and time have been turned upside down from one day to the next and the domestic space we were used to has taken on other forms and functions. It was invaded by the outside world and depending on the hours of the day, the living rooms of the house are transformed into meeting rooms, offices, training gyms, kitchens in children's play areas and bathrooms in ballrooms. The space in which you live becomes adaptable, flexible and reversible according to your needs “.

The balcony has become the only point of contact with the outside world and unused spaces have suddenly become useful. How then to create the ideal home for this period? Hence the idea of ​​freeing everyone's creativity with a drawing, a project, a video that can be sent to quarantinearchichallenge@gmail.com or shared on Instagram: quarantine_archichallenge . In order not to feel like a prisoner in one's own home anymore.

