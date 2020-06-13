the-immuni-app-works:-the-alert-from-the-top-3-positives-arrives-in-liguria

The Immuni App, which will be available throughout Italy from Monday , has already given the first results of operation in Liguria with the tracing of three Covid cases. It happened in the Genoese ASL 3 during the week: three subjects who tested positive for the buffer were provided with the numerical code to give the alert in the Immuni app.

In the region which is part of the 4 pilots for the initial test of the application , therefore “the first three codes of the app were unlocked on three subjects found positive”, explained the President of the Region Giovanni Toti, and this will now allow to inform all those who found themselves in contact in the last days of the possibility of having been infected.

Since June 8 it has been tested in Abruzzo, Liguria, Marche and Puglia and from Monday the use of the App will extend throughout Italy: «You can download it with security, serenity and tranquility, p because it protects privacy, has a very strict discipline, does not invade private spaces i », assured Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The application, available on digital stores since June 1st, it has been downloaded by 2.2 million people. But according to a Demos investigation, however, only the 38% of the Italians said he was available to install it . In the meantime, other tracking apps have been created in Italy, for initiatives by local institutions, such as the Lombardy Region LOM alert, downloaded by over 1.3 million people.

How does it work

Immuni is voluntary and bluetooth-based . Once downloaded, the smartphones on which it is present exchange automatically generated anonymous codes . The app does not collect personal data such as surname, numbers in the phone book etc, since it does not use geolocation.

When the healthcare facilities and the local health authorities find a new positive case, with the consent of the subject themselves they enter a code in the system. phones automatically match the codes and the notification is sent to users with whom the positive case has been in close contact contact . The data collected is stored on individual devices and not on a central server.

Works on iPhones and on Android devices, and now also on Huawei , with updated operating systems.