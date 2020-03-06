the-impact-of-coronavirus-on-italian-intensive-care

In Italian hospitals there are 229 people suffering from new coronavirus hospitalized in intensive care: currently occupy 5% of the available places

Increase by 50% the places in intensive care, double those in the unit of infectious diseases and pneumology. This is the plan announced by the government to deal with the spread of the new coronavirus .

The number of intensive care facilities is governed by the DM 70 / 2015, on the basis of which each department must have a catchment area between 150 and the 300 thousand people. According to the Ministry of Health in 2017, this is the most recent figure, the beds are 4. 629 all over Italy.

Now, according to data released by the Civil Protection, at March 3 I'm 229 people hospitalized in intensive care positive to Covid – 19 . Taking into account the total available places, it means that the epidemic is engaging on 4, 94% of the beds.

This by doing a simple mathematical operation. However, patients with new coronavirus cannot be hospitalized in the same room as others who are in intensive care for other conditions. It is true that there is cohort isolation , meaning that more people with Covid – 19 can be in the same room, but logistics inside hospitals is more complicated than calculating a percentage.

It is also necessary to understand how intensive care places are normally occupied. Now, according to the data provided by the ministry, the total number of days of hospitalization available in these departments is equal to 1 million is 681 thousand . The data comes from the Ministry of Health and is updated to 2017 , when he had been busy just over 33% of this availability.

Which tells us that the remaining two-thirds of the seats could accommodate people with Covid – 19. Circumstance which, in absolute numbers, translates into 3. 055 patients that the system is able to manage, obviously net the increase in beds announced by the executive. But even here, it is an approximation, which does not take into account the logistical complications.

To try to better understand how stressed these departments are, Wired compared the number of hospitalized on a regional basis with the total number of beds available. The result is represented in this infographic:

As you can see, and as it was easy to guess, it is the Lombardy the region with the largest share of places in the intensive care units occupied by patients with new coronavirus. In absolute numbers it is 167 hospitalized out of a total of 723 beds available on the entire regional territory.

If the Civil Protection provided the data on a provincial basis, it would be possible to understand how things are going in the province of Lodi , Cremona and Bergamo , currently the most affected by the epidemic. It's easy to imagine that the percentage is higher here. But, not having the data, it is only a matter of assumptions.

After Lombardy there are the Marche , who see 13 of the 132 intensive care places occupied by patients with the new coronavirus. So the Emilia Romagna with a 6, 96% of beds intended for those who have contracted Covid – 19 and the Veneto with a 4, 06% . In the other regions, for the moment, the situation is much calmer, at least as regards ICU admissions.

Keeping this parameter monitored, as mentioned, is important to understand how much the national health system is able to cope with an epidemic that, likely, will see an increase in the number of people infected for some time.