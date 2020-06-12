The Impact of COVID-19 on Drum Liner Market: Leading Players Envisioned By The Analysts Forecast 2027;Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air, Bemis Company, Inc., WINPAK LTD.

Global Drum Liner Market By Capacity Size (Less Than 15 Gallons, 15-33 Gallons, More Than 33 Gallons), Type (Flexible Drum Liner, Rigid Drum Liner, Semi Rigid Drum Liner, Shrink Liner, Elastic Drum Liners), Design Type (Straight-Sided Liners, Accordion Liners, Combination Liners, Others), Material Type (LLDPE, LDPE, Polypropylene, PTFE, Polyethylene (PE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyester (PET), Others), End-Use (Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Food and Beverages, Paints, Inks and Dyes, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drum Liner Market

Drum liner market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Drum liner market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising demand of flexible packaging solutions.

The growing applications of drum liners in food, coating, chemical, and other industry, easy availability of various type of drum liner, rising usages of product for storage, collection and handling of garbage are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the drum liner market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of reusable and environmental friendly plastic which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the drum liner market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Strict regulations of the government regarding the usage of plastic which will hinder the growth of the drum liner market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This drum liner market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on drum liner market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Drum Liner Market Scope and Market Size

Drum liner market is segmented on the basis of capacity size, type, design type, material type and end-use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on capacity size, drum liner market has been segmented into less than 15 gallons, 15-33 gallons, and more than 33 gallons.

On the basis of type, drum liner market is segmented into flexible drum liner, rigid drum liner, semi rigid drum liner, shrink liner, and elastic drum liners. Flexible drum liner has been further segmented into round bottom drum liner, and flat bottom drum liner.

Based on design type, drum liner market is segmented into straight-sided liners, accordion liners, combination liners, and others.

On the basis of material type, drum liner market has been segmented into LLDPE, LDPE, polypropylene, PTFE, polyethylene (PE), high density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyester (PET), and others. Others have been further segmented into polyamide, biodegradable and polythene.

Based on end-use, drum liner market is segmented into industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, food and beverages, paints, inks and dyes, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, building and construction, and others.

Drum Liner Market Country Level Analysis

Drum liner market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country capacity size, type, design type, material type and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the drum liner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the drum liner market due to the increasing economic growth along with rising applications in industrial packaging solutions. Middle East and Africa region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the increasing manufacturing of oil and petroleum.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Drum Liner Market Share Analysis

Drum liner market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to drum liner market.

The major players covered in the drum liner market report are Greif., Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air, Bemis Company, Inc., WINPAK LTD., Balmer Lawrie, International Plastics Inc., CDF Corporation, Welch Fluorocarbon Inc., The Cary Company., Vestil Manufacturing Corp., Protective Lining Corp., Sri Lakshmi Vishnu Plastics., Heritage Packaging, Dana Poly Inc., Glasnost India., Lormac Group, Spp Poly Pack Pvt. Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

