The Impact of COVID-19 on HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market: To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate By 2025;Proimmune Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Histogenetics LLC, The UCLA Immunogenetics Center

Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market, By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction {PCR-SSP, PCR SSOP, PCR-SBT}, Next-Generation Sequencing), End-User (Hospitals, Transplant Centers, Specialty Clinics, Academic Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market is expected to reach USD 1,053.20 million by 2025 from USD 532.50 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements in HLA typing, increasing number of solid organ and stem cell transplantation procedures, risen research grants, funds, and public-private investments are boosting the growth of the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market. On the other hand, weak reimbursements for organ donation and transplantation procedures, expensive NGS and PCR-based devices may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market

The global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is segmented based on technology into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2018, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 57.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 593.61 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period, to reach USD 459.59 million by 2025 from USD 227.14 million in 2017 in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is further sub segmented on the basis of techniques into PCR-SSP (Sequence-Specific Primer), PCR SSOP (Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide), and PCR-SBT (Sequencing Based Typing). In 2018, PCR-SSP (Sequence-Specific Primer) is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 49.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 514.76 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, PCR-SBT (Sequencing Based Typing) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period, to reach USD 183.17 million by 2025 from USD 88.85 million in 2017 in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is segmented on the basis of end users into hospitals, transplant centers, specialty clinics, and academic institutes. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 46.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 499.93 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market

Key Points: Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market

One Lambda (Thermo Fischer Scientific, InC.) is going to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market followed by Proimmune Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Histogenetics LLC, The UCLA Immunogenetics Center, Admera Health, Quick Biology, New York Blood Center, The Sequencing Center, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is dominating the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market.

The next generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

