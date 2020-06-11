The Impact of COVID-19 on the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Overview and Forecast Analysis Up To 2027

Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market for Retail Industry By Technology (Augmented Reality Technology, Virtual Reality Technology), Offering (Hardware, Software), Device Type (Augmented Reality Devices, Virtual Reality Devices), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Education, Travel & Tourism, Real Estate), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

Augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry is expected to reach USD 2,094.08 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 68.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Increasing preferences towards advanced devices in medical training, patient care management and education, rising usages in online shopping, retail and in e-commerce sector, surging volume of investment by tech giants for the adoption of AR and VR, prevalence of portray digital information in various AR applications which will likely to enhance the growth of the augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising trends of smart manufacturing along with growing travel and tourism industry which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of storage capacity, processing power and limited size of memory card in smartphones along with unavailability of quality infrastructure which will act as market restraints for augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market for Retail Industry Scope and Market Size

Augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry is segmented on the basis of technology, offering, device type, and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry on the basis of technology has been segmented as augmented reality technology, and virtual reality technology. Augmented reality technology has been further segmented into marker-based augmented reality, and markerless augmented reality. Marker-based augmented reality has been further sub segmented into passive marker, and active marker. Markerless augmented reality has been further sub segmented into model-based tracking, and image-based processing. Virtual reality technology has been further segmented into nonimmersive technology, semi-immersive and fully immersive technology.

Based on offering, augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry has been segmented into hardware, and software. Hardware has been further segmented into sensors, semiconductor component, displays and projectors, position trackers, cameras, and others. Sensors have been further sub segmented into accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Semiconductor component has been further sub segmented into controller and processor, integrated circuits. Software has been further segmented into AR software, and VR content creation. AR software has been further sub segmented into AR remote collaboration, workflow optimization, documentation, visualization, 3d modeling, and navigation.

On the basis of device type, augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry has been segmented into augmented reality devices, and virtual reality devices. Augmented reality devices have been further segmented into head-mounted display, head-up display, and handheld device. Head-mounted display has been further sub segmented into AR smart glasses, and smart helmets. Virtual reality devices have been further segmented into head-mounted display, gesture-tracking device, and projector & display wall. Gesture-tracking device has been further sub segmented into data gloves, and others.

Augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into consumer electronics, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defence, automotive, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, education, travel & tourism, and real estate.

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market for Retail Industry Country Level Analysis

Augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology, offering, device type, and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry due to the prevalence of various investors along with adoption of AR and VR in various retail industries while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the adoption of AR and VR in various applications of 3D animation, 3D virtualisation, and others.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market for Retail Industry Share Analysis

Augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry.

The major players covered in the augmented reality & virtual reality market for retail industry report are Google LLC, Microsoft, Facebook, Inc., PTC, Wikitude GmbH, Magic Leap, Inc., DAQRI, Blippar Ltd, Upskill, Continental AG, Visteon Corporation., EON Reality., Vuzix Corporation, Zugara, Inc., MAXST Co., Ltd., Ultraleap Ltd., Sixense Enterprises Inc., Atheer, Inc, Marxent-Patents Pending, Apple Inc, Intel Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

