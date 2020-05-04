the-intruder-at-eminem's-house-and-the-other-weekend-gossip

Also Eminem has his stalker . As TMZ reveals, the rapper surprised an intruder inside his Detroit home last night. The man had entered the house through the kitchen window, after breaking the glass with a stone. The 26 year old was arrested by the police. And it turned out that it wasn't even the first time he had a stroll around the singer's property. Last summer, in fact, he had been stopped inside another Eminem property.

Law enforcement officers said he was «looking for his brother Marshall ( the real name of the rapper , editor's note) “.

But much more happened over the weekend. Among the stories of this weekend there is the birthday of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , celebrated with new official photos taken by mother Kate Middleton; Brad Pitt, instead, during the quarantine he would have become “a better man”, and Madonna revealed that she too had been infected by the coronavirus : «I took the test, I have antibodies».

Here is all that (maybe) you missed on the weekend 2-3 May 2020:

– Giovanna Botteri, Striscia la Notizia and the attacks: the (unread) reply by the journalist

The correspondent Rai from Beijing ended up in the eye of the hurricane after a service by the satirical news that revived the haters' social offenses against her look. Here is the reporter's response in an open letter against body shaming, and Michelle Hunziker's version, voice of that report. HISTORY

– Brad Pitt, who thanks to the quarantine has become a better father

The six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie during isolation commute between the houses of the two parents. And the star takes advantage of it to dedicate himself to all of them as he hasn't done for a long time but above all to mend the relationship with Maddox. The INDISCRETION

– Madonna to the fans: «I too infected with coronavirus, I have antibodies»

The pop star via social media says she has undergone the test: “I discovered that I developed the antibodies”. He is currently quarantined in Portugal with his children. His intentions? “I'll take a long trip by car, roll the window down and breathe the Covid air – 19”. THE REVELATION

– Kate Middleton will be queen (consort) but never princess: that's why

Despite being married to a prince (William) and the mother of three others, the Duchess of Cambridge will never be a princess as such. THE REASON

– Gina Lollobrigida and the scam marriage with Francisco Rigau at «Un giorno in Pretura»

The diva 92 enne inaugurates the new season of the Rai3 program. The episode “Gina Lollobrigida – A diva to marry” focuses on the complicated court case against the Catalan businessman who has always said he has never married. HISTORY

– Prince Harry protagonist of the cartoon he loved as a child

The prince introduces an episode of the famous cartoon “Thomas The Tank Engine” and supports the values ​​that he embodies, remembering himself a child, when he was a big fan of the Thomas locomotive, to which he reserved words of great affection. And it immediately plunged into childhood. VIDEO

– Charlotte of Cambridge turns 5: the new photos

Princess Charlotte celebrates 5 years and Kensington Palace releases new official photos taken by mom Kate Middleton. A blatant resemblance to extroverted and mischievous dad William, little Charlotte helped out the isolated retirees who live near Anmer Hall. THE PHOTOS

– Charlotte of Cambridge looks more and more like Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton and William's daughter turns 5 and in the new official photos she increasingly remembers the great-grandmother at her age. Same blue eyes, same expression. And common passion for horses. THE COMPARISON

– Manuel Bortuzzo turns 21 years, his father's wishes: «You are unique, for me and for all of us»

The swimmer, who was injured (by mistake) in February 2019 and today in a wheelchair, was born on 3 May. And these are his father's wishes via social networks, always by his side: “At the theater, as in life, the scenes change but the best actors remain.” THE POST

– Jada Pinkett Smith: «In quarantine I understood that I don't know my husband Will»

The actress and Will Smith have been married for twenty-three years and have two children. Yet, due to isolation from coronavirus, they find themselves having to start from scratch: “We understand that I don't know him and he doesn't know me.” THE CONFESSION