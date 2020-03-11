the-#iosonomilano-vanity-fair-appeal-runs-on-social-media

Great success for the appeal # IosonoMilano , but also Wuhan, Paris, Piacenza, Rome, Madrid, Tehran, Treviso, the whole world, by Vanity Fair. The issue – on newsstands from March 11 and distributed free of charge to readers on newsstands in Milan and throughout Lombardy – wants to convey a message of unity, rationality and strength from a city and region that were first affected by the COVID virus – 19. Appeal that travels with the contribution of 64 personalities from the world of culture, fashion, design, entrepreneurship and institutions.

From the mayor Giuseppe Sala to Ornella Vanoni, from Giorgio Armani to Mahmood, from Miuccia Prada to Maurizio Cattelan.

And in a few hours #IosonoMilano has also become a hashtag that runs fast on social networks . They are the same characters involved by the Condé Nast magazine who share on the Net “the choral appeal to unity, rationality and sense of duty”, taking up the words of the director of Vanity Fair Italia Simone Marchetti , but also all the others. All of us who are experiencing these difficult days: «United to stop the virus».

Our viral hashtag # IosonoMilano runs in the Instagram stories of Alessandro Cattelan , in those of Tomaso Trussardi , Carlo Cracco , Stefano Boeri who adds # We will bloom again . The writer Sumaya Abdel Qader placed his copy that sees it among the faces of the cover and explains: “I participated with great pleasure in the project of unity in the fight against coronavirus”. The designer Massimo Giorgetti reiterates: «I am or proud to be among the faces of Milan than on the new @VANITYFAIRITALIA recount the strength of this city, beyond an emergency which, in the meantime, has become national in scope. Today, from North to South, we are divided but we are united. # iosonoMilano. “

Piero Piazzi, president of the Elite Milano agency, from his social profile recalls that « Italy it's this one!“. Myss Keta adds: “Calmness, lucidity and keeping to the dispositions”. Mahmood to #IosonoMilano adds three emoticons : a house, a prayer and a heart. Nothing else is needed. Carlo Capasa , president of the Camera della Moda, reminds that « #IosonoMilano and We are Milan, because only together are we able to make a difference! “.



OUR SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS