the-isolation-of-serie-a-players:-between-cleaning,-playstation,-training-in-the-kitchen-and-solidarity

What are footballers forced into isolation at home – like all of us – from the Coronavirus emergency? How do they spend their days, between the kitchen and the sofa? Just take a ride on social media and it turns out that another championship is being played on the web, between everyday life and solidarity, between jokes, understandable anxiety (in Serie A there are already 9 infected people plus a doctor) and desire to get out of it as soon as possible.

We look at Juventus home: Paulo Dybala appears on his Instagram profile while preparing a typical Argentine dinner together with his girlfriend Oriana, to spend these days of isolation at home; imitates him Miralem Pjanic, he is also active in the kitchen, while Cristiano Ronaldo (from Portugal where he returned in recent days) remembers the protocols to be followed.

Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi launch appeals for raise funds and Douglas Costa is engaged in eternal games with the playstation. Everyone – between tweets – sends messages of speedy recovery to Daniele Rugani , the companion who tested positive for the Codiv buffer – 19.

Very light-hearted in the Lazio home. Francis Acerbi has launched an (arduous) challenge to his teammates, inviting them to dribble with any object that is nearby. The first to answer was the top scorer of the championship, Ciro Immobile , who right in these hours he took it – always on social networks – with the doctor Christian Jessen who said: “Italians use coronavirus to take a siesta and not work.” Immobile's outburst is immediate: «Go and tell the relatives of the dead or those who are struggling (…)».

The players are at home with wives, girlfriends, companions, children. Federico Chiesa , Fiorentina striker, takes the vacuum cleaner and helps his partner Ilaria Maura to do the cleaning; while the Atalanta goalkeeper – Pierluigi Gollini – lets himself be “tortured” by his fiancée – Giulia Provvedi of «Le Donatella» – while he is sprawled on the sofa and then is forced to film the companion mind invents surreal fitness exercises. The Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan keeps faith with his warrior character and places an «Call of Duty: Warzone» image that reads: over 6 million players in 24 hours.

The Rome center forward Edwin Dzeko tries to train with his wife in the home gym, but is constantly interrupted by daughters who ask him to play. His teammate – the blue Lorenzo Pellegrini – instead of boxing with girlfriend.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – returned to Sweden by his wife Helena and her sons Maximilian and Vincent – publishes a message on social networks in the beautiful gesture of the donation refers to doctors and nurses, «superheroes who have a mask».

Meanwhile, the players of the Bull have launched the «Plankchallenge» . It works like this: you lie on the floor at home and load anything on your back. His wife, children, an iron, a couple of bedside tables.

The Inter fans Marcelo Brozovic and Milan Skriniar , Finally, they post a photo that sees them engaged on the exercise bike. They are neighbors of the apartment, every day they meet for an hour of athletic session and they train, even if – let's face it – they should stay more apart.

