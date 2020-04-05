the-kennedy-curse:-bob's-grandson-and-great-grandson-disappeared-into-the-sea

It is difficult not to think that the curses do not really exist when we are faced with the tragedies that affect the Kennedy family . The last one concerns the grandson and great-grandson of Bob Kennedy, the brother of the president, killed in 1968 while he was in the election campaign for the US presidency.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon disappeared last Thursday at sea in Chesapeake Bay in the state of Maryland. The boat was found many hours later on a seabed, a few kilometers away from where it was last seen.

They had gone away with the canoe, apparently to retrieve a ball that ended up at sea.

The authorities are now talking about presumed death, Maeve's mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said, explaining that the teams of rescue no longer speak of rescue, but of recovery of the bodies , if they will be found. Maeve is the granddaughter of Robert Kennedy, she is the daughter of one of Bob's daughters and is therefore granddaughter of the president assassinated in Dallas . She is executive director of Georgetown University, is married to David McKean, a human rights attorney in Washington.

The family's long trail of pain began in 1944 with death Joseph, JFK's older brother, in a plane crash and never stopped. Only last summer the death of Saoirse, Bob's great-grandson, just 22 enne, struck down by an overdose, or in addition to the murders that are in the story of John and Bob , in 1963 It is in the 1968. Michael , son of Bob, died in 1997 in a skiing accident. It was on 1999 when John Kennedy jr , the son of the president, died in a plane crash and so on for 12 times, including the disappearance of Maeve and her son.

Some of these tragic events are in the gallery above.

