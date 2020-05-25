«the-l-word»:-the-series-that-revolutionized-the-lgbtq-world-on-sky-confidential

It often takes little to enter history: the courage to dare and break the wall of prejudice is enough. Showtime did this in 2004 with The L Word, the first television series entirely dedicated to a group of lesbian friends who managed to write an important chapter not only of television seriality, but also of the representation of the LGBTQ community in years when it was not so obvious to give space to a theme that, for some, was considered uncomfortable and thorny. Created by Ilene Chaiken and broadcast for six seasons, the series is available on Sky Atlantic Confidential, the pop-up channel powered by Vanity Fair which from the '8 al 28 May occupies the canal 111 by Sky offering stories to women who have made the history of television, and on demand.

Set in Los Angeles' West Hollywood neighborhood, but shot mostly in Vancouver, Canada, The L Word , whose code name was Earthlings , a term used to indicate homosexual women, revolves around a group of lesbian friends – hence the title of the series, «the word that begins with L» – and not, each with its own story and personality. Among them are Bette (Jennifer Beals), considered by many to be the «Alpha female», Tina (Laurel Holloman), her closest friend trusty, Shane (Katherine Moenning), the spoiler who discovers her homosexuality only in adulthood, Jenny (Mia Kirshner), the sportswoman who has fear of coming out, and Alice (Leisha Hailey), bisexual journalist .

The series, which deals with key issues such as the discovery of homosexuality, family relationships, coexistence between women and artificial insemination , is still considered at the forefront not only for the boldness of the language, but also for the genuineness of the stories. Praised by critics from all over the world and with several Emmy, GLAAD and NAACP Image Awards nominations, The L Word is renewed for a sequel that becomes reality in 2019: yes it's about The L Word: Generation Q , which has several members of the original cast, including Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenning and Leisha Hailey, and who it is also available on Sky Atlantic Confidential and on demand on Sky.

