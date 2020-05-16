the-launch-sequence-of-artemis,-the-mission-that-will-bring-the-human-being-back-to-the-moon

A taste of what will be the next trips to our natural satellite, in an animation of NASA

The preparation of the Space Launch System (Sls), the most powerful rocket ever made in history. The countdown at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The departure and the leap into the void of the Orion capsule. Here is the entire launch sequence planned for the Artemis mission, the one designed to bring the human being back to the Moon .

It won't happen before 2024 (at least with a real crew on board) but the American space agency still gives us a taste, thanks to an animation that simulates all the details , making it seem real.

(Credit: Nasa’s Marshall Space Flight Center)