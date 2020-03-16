the-(long)-love-secret-of-hugh-jackman-and-deborra-lee-furness?-«always-start-from-scratch»

L'11 April Hugh Jackman , 51 years, and Deborra-lee Furness , 64, will celebrate twenty-four years of marriage and twenty-five years together. Fall in love like the first day. Just look at him, happy as a teenager at the first crush, as he completes the puzzle she gave him last February for Valentine's Day. A photo of them hugging each other on the beach.

Their secret? «We find time for ourselves. And we keep learning, “the actor told People . « Human beings change and so, even if you are with a person from 25 years, you have to start from scratch every time . I am always stunned in rediscovering how fun it is, how fantastic it is and how intelligent it is . The further we go, the better it gets. “

The two met in 1994 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli . He was 26 at the time, she 39. It took almost two months for Hugh, after ignoring Deborra-lee for a whole week, to find the courage to take the first step . At a dinner with friends. «I had invited about twenty people. At one point she said to me: “I noticed that you haven't spoken to me for a week. What is going on?”. Then I replied: “ I have a crush on you. It will pass me, I'm sorry “. And she: “Oh? And why? I also have a crush on you “”.

In 1996 the wedding has arrived . And then, after two very painful spontaneous abortions, the choice of to adopt two children, Ava and Oscar . Today the wedding of Hugh and Deborra-lee is one of the most solid in Hollywood. So much so that he, in the face of the malignancies that revolve around her age (13 years older than he) – describes his wife as her «rock», the basis «of our family, and therefore of my life»: « Without her I would be nobody . “

