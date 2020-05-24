the-love-quarantine-of-camila-cabello-and-shawn-mendes

It is a love quarantine that of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes . The singer posted a photo on Instagram with her partner and their dogs. They are all embraced and smiling, demonstrating that the period of isolation is passing by for them in serenity.

Shawn, 21 years, and Camila, 23, are spending the lockdown with her family in Florida. I have been here for a few months now and have often been seen walking together. They did almost everything in the family, including haircuts.

The singer asked mom Sinuhe Estrabao for help fixing her bangs. All documented by a video: «I will have to trust this woman for my bangs because I can't trust myself».

Shawn and Camila also participate in the All-In Challenge, competition to collect food for people in difficulty and funds in favor of fight against Covid – 19 . By giving you can win the opportunity to take part in one of their videos.

The two have been a regular couple since last summer. The public debut in pairs took place at the MTV Video Music Awards, at the end of August 2019, but there had already been the seal of “I love you” via social media. Music was the cupid, with Señorita, the song they worked on together. They had been photographed for the first time in July while exchanging kisses and effusions in a swimming pool in Miami.

The images of these weeks still show their love, but in a much more familiar atmosphere which really makes you think of a future together for the two very young music stars.

READ ALSO

CELEBS IN QUARANTINE, BETWEEN BALLETS ON TIKTOK AND HOME MADE TATTOOS

READ ALSO

Camila Cabello's mom cuts her bangs and Uma Thurman acts as a hairdresser for her daughter

READ ALSO

So the stars overcome boredom (and anxiety) from quarantine

READ ALSO

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, love on the sidelines