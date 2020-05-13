“the-lying-life-of-adults”:-elena-ferrante's-latest-novel-becomes-a-series-for-netflix

The desire to make a film or TV series based on a novel by Elena Ferrante is always ascribable to the so-called «Ferrante Fever» which, from New Yorker to New York Times , began to come out slowly from literary circles to take hold in America and all over the world. Ferrante's works, translated into 45 languages, represent an incredible human matter which, both for the mystery that hovers around the author, and for the liveliness of the characters, has managed to hit millions of readers eager to find out if the stage setting is exactly what they expected by reading the book.

After The harassing love of Mario Martone, The days of abandonment by Roberto Faenza and the acclaimed version of The brilliant friend signed by Saverio Costanzo – the third chapter, Stories of those who flee and those who remain , has recently been confirmed by Rai Fiction and HBO – it's the turn of adult liar, Elena Ferrante's latest novel published in November for Edizioni E / O, the first after the quadrilogy.

Netflix and Fandango will make the series, ready to provide the beautiful and sincere version of the story of Giovanna, the girl protagonist of the story. Childhood and adolescence, the need to feel accepted and to mend the tears of his family in a Naples that seems divided in half, between the intellectual bourgeoisie and the vulgar vulgar, continue to be instincts that Elena Ferrante deepens in this quest last work which, according to the well-informed, could be, just like L'Amica Geniale , the first chapter of a larger saga, especially given the sudden ending described from the book. «We are incredibly honored to be able to develop a series based on The lying life of adults . Elena Ferrante's books inspired and fascinated readers in Italy and worldwide, and we are excited to bring his latest work to the screens of our global audience. We are also happy to continue our collaboration with Fandango and to continue investing in stories ” made in Italy “that we believe can be appreciated in Italy and all over the world” explains Felipe Tewes, Director of Local Language Original Series of Netflix.

READ ALSO

«The lying life of adults»: the new book by Elena Ferrante in 5 points

«We are very happy to continue telling the world of Elena Ferrante. The Liar Life Of Adults , published by friends of E / O, from that world tells another part, close but different. It will be a good adventure and we are happy to face it with Netflix, with which we now have a strong and consolidated relationship “ adds Domenico Procacci , founder of Fandango. At the moment it is not clear either who the director will be or whether Elena Ferrante will supervise the script, but the appeal towards the author and her mini-world, especially after the success of the Amica Geniale , enough to keep expectations high for this new Netflix project. Especially since, right at this time, Maggie Gyllenhaal is working to adapt The dark daughter, another historic Ferrante novel, to the cinema: it was the writer herself who chose it, explaining that she would either do it or the rights would never have been granted.