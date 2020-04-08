the-magic-of-pompeii-(and-the-new-discoveries)-in-the-video-with-drones

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism published on its channel YouTube a new video created thanks to the use of drones showing the archaeological site and the discoveries of excavations in Regio V of the last two years which have highlighted a street and houses that expand the magic of the site, telling insights into life lived directly from 79 A.D the year of the eruption.

With the narration of the director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, Massimo Osanna the journey begins by “entering”, bird's eye in the garden house , a house of a family that was not part of the Pompeian elite and tells more clearly the life lived in the Roman town.

The house was arranged around a large garden with a frescoed porch. Paleo-botanists are also at work: from the casts of the roots it will be possible to understand which plants were planted and how they were arranged and it will be possible to restore it . The house develops with representative rooms, and also service rooms from the kitchens to the latrines. In one of these 11 victims were found, especially women and children, who had taken refuge in a single room in the house.

The journey continues in the House of Orion , with two beautiful mosaics that tell the hero's myth . The house has elegant stucco panels that remind us once again of the opulence of Pompeian houses and life, of that time , not so far from what we live.

