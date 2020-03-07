the-maldives-also-close-to-the-italians

Those remained, almost a symbol of a possible heavenly escape, and now also the Maldives We close the doors: «As part of the measures taken to prevent contagion from Covid – 19, the Maldives announced the ban on entry for travelers from Italy from midnight on Saturday 7 March “. This is what can be read on the Viaggiare Sicuri website edited by the Farnesina. Local authorities “also ordered a ban on disembarkation for cruise ships”.

The local authorities have also temporarily suspended entry into the country for foreign citizens who are reported to have stayed – or even just transited – in the People's Republic of China.

Temporarily suspended, until further notice, entry to the Maldives also for travelers coming or in transit from Iran and South Korea, limited to the areas affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

And so today Italian travelers are considered a risk for others : the Covid 19 has managed to redraw the borders , and more and more nations are imposing blocks or quarantines for those arriving from Italy, from Saudi Arabia to Cape Verde , from Jamaica to Madagascar, then Mauritius , Seychelles and Turkmenistan, Cook Islands.

Quarantine is mandatory for Italian citizens who want to go to India, China, Taiwan, Vietnam or Eritrea , while in France and Germany those arriving from Lombardy and Veneto are invited to ' voluntary isolation for 14 days by checking the temperature at least twice a day.

Even Great Britain has imposed the self-isolation for 14 days to those arriving from a country from Northern Italy (north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini ) and have “even mild” symptoms of a potential infection. Quarantine is instead mandatory, for the same period of time, for those arriving from the municipalities of Lombardy and Veneto where there are outbreaks, even if they have no symptoms.

But what happens to those who have had to give up their trip for reasons of force majeure, for example because it is directed to some of the countries that imposed the blockades, or who simply preferred not to leave? Massimiliano Dona , President of the National Consumer Union comments: “On travel, a distinction must be made on a case-by-case basis. If there is a real difficulty, I do not recommend or prohibit entry, the consumer is entitled to a refund of the amount paid, but not to compensation precisely because of force majeure. Of course, on the other side there is a tour operator who is crushed between anvil and hammer, but unfortunately the latter is protected between a company and a consumer. From here he gets the money back in his pocket. We recommend that you write to the tour operator, agency or airline an email in copy with our association (info@consumatori.it) a request in which the trip is mentioned and a refund of the amount paid, the full price or the advance payment is requested. Some companies, such as Italo and Trenitalia , spontaneously declared that they will reimburse travel in forbidden areas, others such as Ryanair are currently refusing refunds. “

The situation is however constantly changing and it is advisable to consult the website www.viaggiaresicuri.it for updates.

