the-marriage-between-raimondo-todaro-and-francesca-tocca-ends:-“love-is-strange”

The most beautiful day to greet the love that no longer exists. This is how Raimondo Todaro announces the end of his marriage to Francesca Tocca , celebrated six years ago between smiles and promises. «We had promised ourselves eternal love, I think we did our best but unfortunately we didn't succeed. Love is strange, sometimes it stays but takes another form and I think that's what happened »Todaro writes in support of a photo that portrays him in the company of Francesca Tocca in a wedding dress, explaining how attempts to save the salvable failed to avoid breaking.

“For a long time the looks were different, the priorities were different and we had to take note of it. Together with Jasmine we form a special family that has remained united despite the separation” insists Todaro before turning directly to Francesca: «Thanks for giving me the best years of my life and a spectacular daughter that I love madly. I wish Francy to find the love, serenity and happiness she deserves because she is a special, good, loyal and pure person “. Finally, a final thought to all those who could hurt the harmony found between the two ex-friends without worrying about the consequences: “Please just remember that this is our family, that a 6-year-old girl is involved and that we deserve respect. Long live love! “.

A friendly farewell, therefore, in the sign of respect and education. The most persistent rumors speak of a confirmation of what was written by the former dancer of Amici Valentin Dumitru , who had shared a post – later removed – in which he explained that he had had a flirtation with Francesca herself. The air of crisis with Raimondo Todaro would have circulated since last October, while the meeting with Valentin would have been born several months later, only to end after a few weeks.

READ ALSO

«Dancing with the Stars 2019»: Raimondo Todaro against everyone. And the controversy degenerates