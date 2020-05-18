the-mask-proof-hairstyles

In this historical period, in which we live with the use of the mask in public places, make-up is not the only focus with which we can indulge ourselves to emphasize the look. Even the hair is at the forefront, ready to emphasize the shapes of the face, without being in the way with rebel tufts on the eyes.

For this reason, we asked Juri Coppari , artistic director of La Biosthétique Italia and founder of the Beautidea salon in Osimo, how to make hairstyles for mask test .

Will something change in the world of hair after quarantine?

«Change is part of life, it happens day after day.

And situations like this always see a cut with the past. The change began on 12 March, with the closing of the salons, and from there it evolved continuously. There will be a slice of people who will want to recover by daring with crazy colors, who will want to be pampered, recovering the time left on stand by. Even more so, having to wear masks, being treated is even more important in order not to lose femininity “.

Are there any mistakes that can be made with the mask?

«Mainly two: the first is more mechanical, that is to use masks with elastic bands that can tear the hair. The second is purely aesthetic: we know that, with the mask, the focus will be on the eye and, consequently, you will have to create styling that leaves the face free, without exaggerating with the disheveled effect or with unattractive accessories, such as the mollettone “.

What are the perfect hairstyles for the mask and how to make them?

THE FLAT WAVE

«It is the styling suitable for a short cut and a mix between the androgynous look and the thirties style. How to: if the hair has just been washed, do not dry it at 100% but leave it a little damp. If you have them dry, moisten them with a spray. Then apply a fluid gel with your hands over the entire hair, then use a wide-toothed comb to distribute the product evenly. Start from above to create the waves, first towards the face and then towards the nape and repeat so as to alternate their curves. Then help yourself with your fingers and, when you like the result, block them with beaks, putting a stiff cardboard underneath so as not to leave a mark, until they dry “.

STRUCTURED WET

“Even on medium-length hair, the wet effect will be very cool, like a modern siren. In this case, I recommend that you bring your hair backwards to free your face. How to: pre-dry your hair for 80% and apply a generous amount of mousse for curly hair . Squeeze the sides well with your hands pushing the hair back, then apply three pliers from the forehead to the center of the head and three more towards the nape. In this way you will have three sections, slightly cotton-crested effect. Dry everything with the diffuser, remove the pliers and go soften with your fingers “.

MOVING MOVES

«A look dedicated to those lucky enough to have this natural texture. To have your face and eyes free, however, help yourself with a scarf or bows. How to: wash your hair with a specific shampoo and mask for curly hair, because their elasticity depends entirely on hydration. Then apply a cream or mousse, according to the type of hair. Dry gently with the diffuser without ever touching the hair with a comb or brush and help yourself, at the end, with cold air to naturally open the curls. Finally choose the accessory you prefer: usually the scarf knots from the bottom upwards, making a voluminous bow in the front area “.

LONG WET

«We saw and reviewed it on celebs, also in Sanremo, and on the catwalk. An easy and quick style to create which, if done in a workmanlike manner, can also be proposed for a business appointment. How to: lightly moisten the hair and, starting from the head center, just behind the ear, create sections of about 1 cm and apply the gel at the root with your hands and then lengthen it with a comb towards the lengths. If you love more volume, stay softer with the comb at the top, while pressing firmly on the sides. Wait for it to dry, put the beaks (always with the cardboard technique) to make the hair adhere well to the skin “.

W THE SPRINGS

«This style has the advantages of tufts-free eyes and practicality. How to: blow-dry your hair, straight with the help of the straightener, or soft with the brush, and choose the accessory you prefer. A word of advice: if the accessory is very important, one or just two on one side will suffice. If small, on the other hand, you can dare with numerous, applying them along the entire contour of the face “.

FULL FRINGE

«For those who want to keep the fringe free, be it square or concave, they will have to tie their hair. How to: make a pulled ponytail or a soft bun. But be careful not to deconstruct them too much, otherwise the result could be from housewife, not very chic “.

READ ALSO

Looks of hope

READ ALSO

Mask-proof eye make-up, smokey eyes win