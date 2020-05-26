the-mayor-of-san-lazzaro:-“the-last-day-of-school-for-the-children-will-be-there”

A park full of colorful hula hoops, the children sitting inside each circle, at a safe distance and wearing masks. A few minutes to look at each other, smile, wish you a good summer. Finally. Then a song all together, the one they want. «I would like a good trip by Cesare Cremonini», smiles Isabella Conti, mayor of San Lazzaro di Savena , the first in Italy to have decided to give children the last day of school . «A ritual too important for each of them. We cannot make the coronavirus win also on this one “.

It has already taken away too much. For this reason, the mayor Isabella Conti from the beginning of the pandemic has tried in many different ways to be close to her citizens, of all ages and to announce to the children of San Lazzaro that the last day of school would have been there, addressed to everyone. them a letter published on social networks.

Why did you decide to write it?

«Children and young people have suffered. I wrote this letter because I wanted to talk to them, make them feel that they have done something great. They have been able to teach a lot to adults too, on the one hand it is also a way to make them responsible. We cannot deprive them of that day. Otherwise it will seem that adults have forgotten about them, that institutions have forgotten about them. It will be a few minutes but they will leave a positive mark inside them and make room for new life “.

How will the day unfold?

“The initiative is intended to close the circles, so we do it for the last year of nursery, elementary and middle school. High schools do not depend on the Municipality and will decide independently. We will be on the Resistance stage, our Hyde Park as I call it. There will be a path of entry and exit from the green that allows two classes at a time, to arrive with the children accompanied by a parent, all with masks, will be spaced apart. Everyone will enter this green area where there will be hula hoops on the ground, everyone will enter one. They will decide which song to sing, greet each other, send kisses from afar. It will be the closing of their circle “.

Someone could ask for security guarantees.

“It's my priority. At the beginning of the pandemic, I was considered a little sheriff for the measures implemented. Now I have signed an ordinance that in my city requires the use of a mask even under the arcades and on the sidewalks, I have never underestimated this pandemic. If we thought about this initiative, it is because we are able to guarantee the total security of this experience “.

It excites you to talk about it.

“Yup. Being a mayor makes sense if you can leave a mark this way. I have carried out many battles, even very hard ones and in the most difficult moments I have always seen the beauty that this experience gives me, because I can change people's lives for the better “.

It has succeeded in making the kindergartens free for all families.

«We were the first municipality in Italy to do so, since September 2019, regardless of income. To get to this goal I started working on it in 2015, I needed financial coverage “.

How did you find them?

“I recovered the tax evasion, savings inside the municipal car and this allowed me to have free nest boxes for everyone. It is a real help to that middle bracket that is struggling but has never been intercepted, I wanted to put young women in the condition to feel that the institutions are there and if they want to become mothers they can do it. I've seen women too many times delay the arrival of a child for this. It is something that no woman should ever live “.

Are you a mother?

“Here, I too am among these women. Unfortunately I do not yet have the privilege of being a mother “.

She became first a lawyer then a very young mayor.

«My political commitment was born since I was a teenager, I always thought that politics was the means to change the world for the better. I entered the city council at 21 years, I have always continued to study and I became a lawyer at 28. You cannot improvise mayors, you have to study, to do apprenticeship, politics is serious and even the public administration is. If we want politics to have dignity we must start to give it to it “.

Is he sometimes “only” Isabella?

“Being the mayor is the most totalizing experience I've ever had. When you play this role, you are the family who can't pay the rent, the child with problems, the hole in the street, the risk of flooding, the children who go to school. It is a life accelerator. The thing that keeps me in touch with me forever is definitely my husband. When I come home and he is there, I still go back to the slightly more carefree girl. “

READ ALSO

Our Coronavirus Special