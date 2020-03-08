the-meeting-between-meghan-and-the-queen-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-weekend

It was an expected moment, that of the meeting between the queen and Meghan , after the duchess had returned to the other side of the ocean. But Sunday morning was an unmissable occasion for grandmother Elizabeth: she was able to ask her grandson to go to mass with her since the Dukes of Sussex are in exceptionally England.

Harry, in a suit and tie, and his beautiful wife, in Givenchy suit with extraordinary emerald ear studs, thus arrived at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park , where the queen, in one of her blue suits, waited for the start of the service.

No grudge from Elizabeth II, who indeed, according to what the magazine People reports, would have spent words of absolute affection : “Harry, Meghan and Archie continue to be very loved, forever members of my family,” said the queen, “I recognize the challenges they faced and I can understand their desire for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work in this country and I am very proud of how Meghan quickly became part of the family “.

These days, for their last round of real engagements, the two stay in their home in Frogmore Cottage and Harry would be using this time to be with his majesty, with which he had lunch at Windsor Castle. Real sources deny that the meeting was a high-level summit to discuss his real exit, and that it was more along the lines of a grandson who had lunch with his grandmother on Sunday.

But this didn't just happen on the weekend. Here the weekend gossip :

Chiara Ferragni's grandmother dies: «We already miss you so much»

After three weeks of hospitalization, Chiara Ferragni's grandmother passed away, who wrote a long post on Instagram to greet her. THE POST

The queen's wardrobe? Sophie Wessex, her favorite daughter-in-law also chooses him

A British designer says she made a shirt for the queen at the invitation of Sophie Wessex, her favorite daughter-in-law and increasingly important for her majesty. THE ARTICLE

Walkway of beauties at the Berlusconi house, not just Silvia Toffanin anymore

The new flame of dad Silvio and the wedding in summer of the young Luigi. There are new female appearances in the Berlusconi home. THIS IS WHO I AM

Famous mothers and discipline: here are the rules that stars impose on their children

Every famous mother, in order not to run the risk of breeding spoiled brats, has her own strategies. Milla Jovovich teaches her girls “that in life you have to earn everything by working hard” while Jennifer Lopez only allows videogames on Sundays (and only if they have done their homework). HERE CASE BY CASE

Camilla against Meghan, just returned to London, stole the show

Against the indications of the royal family Meghan Markle has posted images of an event that has removed visibility from that of Camilla. HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

Mask and not only, so VIPs protect themselves from the coronavirus

More than one VIP posted a photo with protective masks. From isolated places to private jets, here are the precautions of the stars. THE GALLERY

Belén Rodriguez, rediscovered love (for Stefano De Martino): «You can forgive and start again»

The showgirl tells herself to «Verissimo»: «For three years I lost myself, I was really sad, I didn't even want to wake up in the morning». Then a new chapter, with Stefano De Martino: “But there are no new weddings in sight”. THE STORY